Quintenz sworn in as CFTC commissioner
Former investment firm head Brian Quintenz was sworn in as a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday, providing a much needed boost to the organisation's senior staff.
The regulator has operated with just two commissioners since its former chairman, Timothy Massad, stepped down in January. Commissioner Sharon Bowen brought media attention to the issue in June
, when she announced she would resign, citing inaction from the
