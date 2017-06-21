SFiL raises $1bn at three years in dollar debut as State of NRW goes long in euros
French agency Société de Financement Local (SFiL) raised $1bn with its first ever dollar bond on Wednesday, while the German State of North Rhein-Westphalia pushed out its curve to 2048.
SFiL is the parent company of French public sector covered bond issuer Caffil. BNP Paribas
, HSBC
, JP Morgan
, Nomura
and Société Générale
ran the books for the deal, setting the spread at mid-swaps plus 33bp, at the tight end of initial price thoughts
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.