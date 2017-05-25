DBS, HSBC, Chexim seek out debt investors

Aa2/—/AA- rated DBS opened books for a 144A/Reg S three year at the market open on Thursday. The issuer is looking to sell a fixed and/or a floating rate note, with guidance provided in the 85bp over US Treasuries area or its Libor equivalent.DBS Bank is the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.