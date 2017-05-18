Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Trump trashes primary market party

What, on Wednesday, seemed to be primary capital markets gung-ho for any deal imaginable by Thursday looked more like a market on the skids as concerns intensified over the endless controversies dogging US president Donald Trump’s administration.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 18 May 2017

The market appeared from Wednesday afternoon onward to finally lose its patience with Trump and his plans to reflate the US economy. Consequently, deal execution has become almost impossible. 

The change in mood was sudden. The May 7 triumph of Emmanuel Macron over Marine Le Pen in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Barclays 8,822.61 13 9.07%
2 Citi 8,720.21 11 8.97%
3 BNP Paribas 8,107.13 11 8.34%
4 HSBC 7,792.06 12 8.01%
5 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 6.58%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,552.69 63 5.96%
2 Citi 24,119.11 60 5.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 4.09%
4 HSBC 16,628.60 40 3.88%
5 Barclays 13,251.34 33 3.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Barclays 20,074.83 45 4.44%
2 JPMorgan 19,043.02 43 4.21%
3 BNP Paribas 17,726.77 29 3.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,783.86 38 3.27%
5 HSBC 14,593.04 47 3.22%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%