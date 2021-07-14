South Africa
South Africa, historically one of the continent’s most favoured issuers, has come under intense investor scrutiny as it faces a wave of domestic unrest.
Simon Denny, whom Barclays hired as head of banking for South Africa in 2019, is no longer with the firm.
The London branch of South African lender Investec has successfully debuted in the sustainability-linked syndicated loan market.
Two emerging market bank issuers, Emirates NBD Bank and Absa Group, launched additional tier one bonds on Thursday, as the popularity of the bank capital tool grows.
South African lender Absa has mandated banks for an additional tier one dollar offering. Absa is the latest domestic bank to enter international debt markets despite the absence of the sovereign.
South African investment company Remgro has reduced its stake in FirstRand, one of the country’s largest financial services groups, via an accelerated bookbuild.
South African lender Investec has secured a syndicated loan facility, with a consortium of 29 international banks. Bank borrowers are continuing to lean on their relationship lenders in South Africa, though the environment in the country remains challenging.
South Africa is set to come to the market for a dollar bond, despite rising US Treasury yields unsettling bond investors. High yielding emerging markets borrowers are insulated from the volatility in the US govvie market for now, market participants said.
Investec Bank plc, the London and Johannesburg-listed subsidiary of South African banking group Investec, came to the euro bond market on Wednesday to raise debt.
The World Bank’s IFC has provided a $200m loan to Nedbank, which is part of a broader attempt to help South African banks grow their green finance operations.
Impala Platinum Holdings, the South African platinum mining company, has launched a tender offer for half its outstanding rand-denominated convertible bonds.