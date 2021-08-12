All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Brazil

    EM LatAm
    EM buy-side group calls for stricter ESG bond standards
    Oliver West, August 12, 2021
    Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
    EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
    EM LatAm
    Oi sells dollars in refi scheme
    Mariam Meskin, July 28, 2021
    Oi, the Brazilian telecom company, re-entered international debt markets this week to raise almost $1bn of short-dated paper.
    EM LatAm
    Riskier LatAm corps brave bonds amid political upheaval
    Oliver West, July 15, 2021
    Continued strong inflows into emerging markets debt funds are encouraging riskier Latin American companies to turn to debt markets for funding — even as political risks weigh heavily on the outlook for certain credits. While some buyers think they are picking up rare bargains, others are concerned that they’re becoming overexposed to the region.
    EM LatAm
    Investors spy rare value as MC Brazil notches jumbo debut
    Oliver West, July 14, 2021
    LatAm bond buyers said that MC Brazil Downstream Trading’s debut bond issue on Tuesday had offered a rare chance to pick up yield in large size, as the company’s $1.8bn 10 year was spotted a point and a half higher in the grey market after pricing.
    EM LatAm
    Suzano treasurer: market will price ambitious ESG issuers more tightly
    Oliver West, July 09, 2021
    After Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano became the first Latin American company to issue a second sustainability-linked bond, its treasury director told GlobalCapital he expects investors to differentiate more and more between SLB issuers based on the issuer’s ESG credentials.
    EM LatAm
    Mubadala seeking bond to fund Brazil refinery acquisition
    Oliver West, July 08, 2021
    MC Brazil Downstream, a vehicle through which UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala is acquiring a major refinery from Brazil oil giant Petrobras, is planning to sell $1.8bn of 10 year senior secured notes, according to rating agency reports.
    EM LatAm
    Minerva up in grey market after offering pick-up on tap
    Oliver West, July 07, 2021
    Brazilian meatpacking company Minerva returned to debt markets on Tuesday with a $400m tap of a 10 year bond first issued amid turbulent markets in March. The tap was more easily digested, coming at a calmer moment.
    EM LatAm
    BTG finds diversification with 2025 tap
    Oliver West, July 02, 2021
    Brazilian bank BTG Pactual added $250m to its January 2025 notes on Thursday, targeting retail investors as it sought to raise shorter dated funding than on its last bond market outing at the start of the year.
    EM LatAm
    BTG lines up tap as Brazil breaks softly
    Oliver West, July 01, 2021
    Brazilian financial name BTG Pactual is set to price a tap of its 4.5% senior unsecured January 2025s on Thursday, with bankers expecting the bank’s strong recent performance to outweigh a market starting to show signs of new issue fatigue after a busy June.
    EM LatAm
    Brazil raises $2.25bn in first deal of 2021
    Oliver West, June 30, 2021
    Brazil sold $2.25bn of dollar bonds across two tranches on Tuesday, taking advantage of a strong primary market window that is leaving some bond buyers underwhelmed with pricing.
    EM LatAm
    Suzano picks different KPIs for latest SLB
    Oliver West, June 29, 2021
    Suzano, the Brazilian pulp and paper producer that last year became the second company in the world to sell a sustainability-linked bond (SLB), returned to capital markets on Monday with a $1bn long 10 year deal that has a coupon linked to different key performance indicators from its first deal.
