Ant Financial unit Alipay to hike $3bn acquisition loan
Ant Financial subsidiary Alipay (Hong Kong) Holding will increase the size of its $3bn loan, taken to partly support its bid to acquire Dallas-based MoneyGram, according to bankers. The news comes about a fortnight after Alipay raised its offer for MoneyGram by around $300m.
Nine mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners invited lenders to join the international loan
last month. Leads ANZ, Citi, Credit Suisse, DBS, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley brought in five or six more lenders during general syndication and plan to sign them into the facility within
