Deriv exchange volumes rise on news flow

The French presidential election, the announcement of a UK general election, continued geopolitical risks, expectations for a June increase in US interest rates, commodity markets falling and better than expected corporate earnings have provided plenty of headlines to attract traders and increase volumes on the major derivative exchanges....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.