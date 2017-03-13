Watermark
High yield flow surges as buyers bat away political risks

Six borrowers announced offerings in the European high yield bond market on Monday as banks and investment funds aired their views about the unlikely prospect of disruptive results from forthcoming Dutch and French elections.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 13 Mar 2017

Leads began execution for a €200m bond tap for UK theme parks operator Merlin Entertainments on Monday afternoon.

Merlin was adding to its debut issue, a €500m seven year senior unsecured note that pays a 2.75% coupon. Ratings are Ba2/BB. It was quoted on screens at a ...

