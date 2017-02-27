AfDB prints ‘best ever’ trade as it showcases new style
The African Development Bank sold its largest ever benchmark on Wednesday, in a deal which bankers said should hammer home the issuer’s “new style” to investors. Meanwhile, Municipality Finance brought its first dollar benchmark of the year.
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Daiwa Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan
and TD Securities
priced a $2.5bn March 2020 global bond for AfDB at 3bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance of 4bp area and initial price thoughts of 5bp
...
