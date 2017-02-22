Watermark
Spain banks €5bn in 15s despite investor jitters over France

Spain rode out another volatile day in eurozone government bonds to finish up with a healthy €5bn of 15 year paper from an order book nearly treble that size.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 22 Feb 2017

After a fairly solid open to the market, investor jitters about this year’s French presidential election seemed to surface again, with short end German yields plunging — leading to a large spread widening between it and OATs.

France began to perform later in the day, however. Bankers ...

