Finland follows Belgium for first dual tranche

Finland's five year line drew around €6.9bn of orders, while the 30 year bond — equalling Finland’s longest ever syndication, according to Dealogic — received around €5.5bn of orders.The shorter bond was priced at mid-swaps minus 30bp, in line with guidance and initial price thoughts of minus ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.