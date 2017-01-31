More time needed on variation margin, says ISDA

From March 1, financial institutions globally are expected to comply with rules requiring them to exchange variation margin on non-cleared derivatives trades. But there has been growing concern about the potential for wide-scale market disruption if pension companies, insurers and other investors are not ready in time.“While ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.