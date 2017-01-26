Spain’s early bird gets the demand in 10s

Spain matched last year’s 10 year opener for size, printing a €9bn April 2027. But the book of €33.4bn — the second largest ever on a Spanish syndication, according to one of the leads — outdid last January’s €29bn book, despite coming at a nearly 30bp tighter spread....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.