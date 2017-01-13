Watermark
CFTC allows US traders access to ICE Endex

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued an order of registration for Intercontinental Exchange's ICE Endex exchange, allowing participation by US based investors.

The ICE Endex market is a Netherlands based exchange that has 38 derivatives contracts to enable trading of the European liquid gas and power markets. The market claims to be continental Europe's biggest natural gas trading hub, the Dutch Transfer Facility (TTF) and is host to the UK ...

