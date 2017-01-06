BMW EUR750m 0.75% July 24

Tranche 2: €750m
Maturity: 12 July, 2024
Issue/reoffer price: 99.429
Coupon: 0.75%
Spread at reoffer: 42bp over mid-swaps
Launched: Wednesday, January 4
Payment date: January 12
Joint books: BNPP, Citi, ING, Mizuho, SEB
Bookrunners’ comment:We had fair value of 16bp on the four year, so 3bp-4bp of new issue premium. Concession on the 7.5 year was about 8bp. We expected the longer tranche to ...
