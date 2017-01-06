Watermark
BMW EUR750m 0.75% July 24

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 06 Jan 2017

Tranche 2: €750m

Maturity: 12 July, 2024

Issue/reoffer price: 99.429

Coupon: 0.75%

Spread at reoffer: 42bp over mid-swaps


Launched: Wednesday, January 4

Payment date: January 12

Joint books: BNPP, Citi, ING, Mizuho, SEB


Bookrunners’ comment:

We had fair value of 16bp on the four year, so 3bp-4bp of new issue premium. Concession on the 7.5 year was about 8bp. We expected the longer tranche to ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 146,771.26 580
2 JPMorgan 141,538.64 595
3 Citi 128,347.53 542
4 Barclays 100,885.84 424
5 Deutsche Bank 99,540.51 406

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 27,573.19 139 4.12%
2 Deutsche Bank 23,285.69 86 3.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,513.02 77 3.06%
4 Barclays 20,162.58 77 3.01%
5 Citi 20,125.03 88 3.01%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,800.70 49 10.35%
2 Citi 6,458.14 23 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,353.41 38 8.43%
4 Barclays 5,713.46 35 7.58%
5 JPMorgan 4,221.50 35 5.60%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 27,742.63 222 5.31%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,613.02 179 4.71%
3 Goldman Sachs 23,040.62 149 4.41%
4 Barclays 21,990.34 143 4.21%
5 Citi 21,685.79 166 4.15%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 30,824.25 130 6.94%
2 Barclays 26,024.16 94 5.86%
3 Deutsche Bank 23,801.97 72 5.36%
4 HSBC 23,693.11 103 5.34%
5 Citi 23,301.42 91 5.25%