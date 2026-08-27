Issue 1972
Top Stories
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Observers blame slower bookbuilding on deal-specific factors but others see warning shots for whole market
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Triple-A ratings expected to enable more senior Italian ABS tranches to be LCR-eligible
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Issuance may relent next week but the pipeline for the rest of the year is uncertain, say experts
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Month-end buying from investors in secondary market to determine backdrop for next wave of issuance
Leader
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Investors are keen for new bonds and better rated borrowers may not want to issue in numbers
Public Sector
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Southpaw
Coben The Contrarian