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Issue 1972

Top Stories
Hybrid
Corporate hybrid equilibrium drives market to new heights
GlobalCapital Tennet Germany hybrid debut 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Quality over quantity for NIB's final 2026 dollar deal

Helsinki skyline in a summer night
Addison Gong, August 27, 2026
Supras and agencies
OeKB completes 2026 benchmark funding with 'outperforming' trade
Addison Gong, August 27, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Land Berlin records growing international demand in new deal
Addison Gong, August 26, 2026
Supras and agencies
Unédic makes final 2026 showing as La Caisse returns to euros
Addison Gong, August 26, 2026
Supras and agencies
World Bank returns to sterling with big £1.25bn bond
Addison Gong, August 26, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Yankee banks seize open dollar window

Tokyo, Japan. 25th July, 2019. Huge banners of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are on display outside Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Tokyo marks one year to go 2020 Olympics decorating with Olympic emblems and
David Rothnie, August 27, 2026
Regulatory Capital
La Mondiale's momentum reconfirms appetite for French FIG capital
Atanas Dinov, August 25, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Nippon Life lands 'as close as possible' to fair value in third euro tier two
Atanas Dinov, August 24, 2026
Senior Debt
Piraeus Bank's senior bond becomes 'the right trade on the right day'
Atanas Dinov, August 27, 2026
Senior Debt
Scotiabank finds 'good' European reception as it diversifies in senior euros
Atanas Dinov, August 26, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

ANZ New Zealand latest to ride Asian covered bond wave

Modern urban skyline of central Auckland featuring high-rise commercial buildings, the iconic Sky Tower, and a passenger ferry crossing the harbor.
Luke Jeffs, August 27, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bank of Montreal latest to issue floating rate covered bond
Luke Jeffs, August 26, 2026
Covered Bonds
United Overseas Bank takes novel approach to covered issuance
Luke Jeffs, August 26, 2026
Covered Bonds
UniCredit's German arm secures 'largest transaction of the day'
Luke Jeffs, August 26, 2026
Covered Bonds
ING DiBa matches Commerzbank with €1bn September 2031 covered
Luke Jeffs, August 25, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO issuance to maintain frantic pace despite flat arbitrage

Former F1 driver David Coulthard driving the Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula 1 car during the Red Bull Showrun in Budapest, with crowds and photographers
Thomas Hopkins, August 27, 2026
ABS US
$65m bonanza possible in 2015 aviation ABS deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 27, 2026
CLOs Europe
CLO managers print deals all summer as investor appetite endures
Thomas Hopkins, August 20, 2026
ABS Europe
Investors flock towards Société Générale's Italian auto ABS
Tom Hall, August 26, 2026
ABS US
Hertz ABS deal increased despite pressure on its bonds and equity
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 27, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Glencore and GSK mine euros for popular deals

Poznan, Poland - May 6, 2025: GSK plc logo on an office block - GSK, also known as GlaxoSmithKline, is a British multinational pharmaceutical company.
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors dine on Sodexo dual trancher
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Interparking pulls in demand for debut bond
Frank Jackman, August 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Veolia finds window for third euro deal of 2026
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Traton adds to German IG corporate flow in sterling
Frank Jackman, August 26, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Schuldschein market to match record 2025 despite volatility

Schuldschein from alamy Jan 13 26.jpg
Martin Miraglia, August 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Tonies replaces facilities with 'favourable' €150m revolver
Martin Miraglia, August 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Palm Hills signs E£8bn loan to finance Egyptian property developments
Martin Miraglia, August 26, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Enercon secures €1bn syndicated guarantee facility as it completes turnaround
Martin Miraglia, August 25, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Ma'aden secures $1bn in first internationally syndicated facility
Martin Miraglia, August 24, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA bond market eyes busy month but reluctant Gulf issuers may scupper record hopes

Round We are open sign hanging on glass storefront or door indicating business is open and ready to welcome customers. Blurred blue and green backgrou
George Collard, August 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
PKO focuses on price after slower investor take-up
George Collard, August 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
PPs to determine whether GCC issuance enjoys record year
George Collard, August 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
KazMunayGas returns for second helping of Dim Sum
George Collard, August 26, 2026
Equity
Equity

Turkey IPO market surges on course for record year

Istanbul, Turkey. The Maiden's Tower at the southern entrance of the Bosphorus.
Dominic Plaskota, August 27, 2026
Equity
Bakirci GYO IPO clears despite retail and institutional demand falling short
Dominic Plaskota, August 27, 2026
Equity
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank board approves $476.49m rights issue proposal
Dominic Plaskota, August 27, 2026
Equity
Hoegh Autoliners raises $152m through ABB to fund fleet expansion
Dominic Plaskota, August 26, 2026
Equity
Lenzing shareholders greenlight new strategy with €300m rights issue approval
Dominic Plaskota, August 25, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Barclays’ head of capital and leverage management leaves

Barclays bank sign on new Barclays Glasgow Campus in Tradeston, Glasgow
Dominic Plaskota, August 25, 2026
GC View
Where SoftBank goes, hyperscalers follow
Atanas Dinov, August 26, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Never mind the rockets, it's the financial sponsors business that's going to the moon

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 launches aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft piloted by astronaut and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole 'Vapor' Ayer, from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA., 14 March 2025. Editorial Use Only. Not for Endorse
David Rothnie, August 27, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

My bank is paying up this year — how do I get my fair share?

pastry-2CEWY49.jpg
Craig Coben, August 21, 2026