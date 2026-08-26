United Overseas Bank takes novel approach to covered issuance

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Covered Bonds

United Overseas Bank takes novel approach to covered issuance

Luke Jeffs
August 26, 2026 05:22 pm
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◆ UOB cited last week's DBS covered as a comparable ◆ Singaporean bank issued a sterling covered last week ◆ Issuers using different currencies back-to-back is not unusual

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Topics

Covered BondsDZ BankBMO Capital MarketsBNP ParibasCommerzbankStandard CharteredUOB
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Luke Jeffs
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