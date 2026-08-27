Never mind the rockets, it's the financial sponsors business that's going to the moon

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Never mind the rockets, it's the financial sponsors business that's going to the moon

David Rothnie
August 27, 2026 04:56 pm

The era of pure-play private equity is over. Banks are pulling different divisions together to serve the complex needs of global asset managers

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SouthpawCommentBank StrategyBlackstoneBarclaysPrivate Equity
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David Rothnie
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