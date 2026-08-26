Scotiabank finds 'good' European reception as it diversifies in senior euros

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Senior Debt

Scotiabank finds 'good' European reception as it diversifies in senior euros

Atanas Dinov
August 26, 2026 05:54 pm

◆ Deal printed one day after strong third quarter results ◆ Bond and equity investors seem to show no negative impact from North American tariff war ◆ Issuer focuses on cheaper shorter tranche

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Senior DebtFIGEuroScotiabank
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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