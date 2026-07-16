Issue 1966
Top Stories
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Restructuring of €316m deal from 2021 is likely
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Money centre banks pay to to land jumbo deals at sizes unheard of in euros
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Market is in good shape, but will not stay that way if war drags on over summer
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Persistent collateral overlap between CLOs leads to similar spreads, despite differences in manager strategy
Leader
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Investors are still around and issuers can get ahead of the September rush
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Green investors buy when everyone else stops, giving issuers one last pricing lever — perhaps to cross a line none of them wants to reach
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets