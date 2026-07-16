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Issue 1966

Top Stories
SSA
‘Extremely busy’ August restart in store for SSA market
People standing in line in airport, silhouette
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

World Bank feeds FRN-starved bank treasuries with seven year dollar deal

Logo sign of the UN World Bank Group on a granite wall outside a Washington DC office building
Sarah Ainsworth, July 16, 2026
Sovereigns
‘Breadth’ of linker demand on show in UK’s first index-linked syndication of new FY
Addison Gong, July 15, 2026
Supras and agencies
Floaters, callables and labels carry BNG past €10bn
Sarah Ainsworth, July 16, 2026
Supras and agencies
EDC sets new dollar tight as Canadian names close on supranationals
Sarah Ainsworth, July 15, 2026
Sovereigns
Italy to make ‘market-driven’ decisions on future dollar benchmarks
Addison Gong, July 13, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

US banks spring issuance size surprise

Facade of New York Stock Exchange, nicknamed The Big Board, American stock exchange in the Financial District, Wall Street, Lower Manhattan, New York
David Rothnie, July 16, 2026
FIG
Sterling FIG outpaces 2025 YTD volumes but politics cast shadow
Atanas Dinov, July 16, 2026
Senior Debt
Goldman Sachs prints competitive triple tranche €5bn senior bond
Flynn Nicholls, July 15, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Standard Life collects big book for tight M&A-driven RT1
Atanas Dinov, July 14, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Paragon launches green tier two ahead of upcoming call
Flynn Nicholls, July 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

French Budget and US mid-terms to steer covered issuance in late 2026

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Luke Jeffs, July 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Funds to continue buying covered bonds in late 2026, analysts say
Luke Jeffs, July 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered bond pipeline slows to a trickle
Luke Jeffs, July 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covereds to remain resilient to geopolitical shocks in late 2026, Rabobank says
Luke Jeffs, July 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered bond new issue premiums hold up as issuance slows
Luke Jeffs, July 13, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Belgian RMBS returns after a decade's gap

Old Houses Near Friday Market Square In Ghent
Tom Hall, July 16, 2026
ABS US
PE firm vetoed attempt to prop up ABS issuer Extenet
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 13, 2026
RMBS Europe
Together attracts strong demand for non-conforming RMBS mezz
Tom Hall, July 16, 2026
CLOs Europe
RBC BlueBay prices tenth new issue euro CLO
Thomas Hopkins, July 16, 2026
Securitization
Early look: floating rate notes in Goldman Sachs ABS deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 16, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Corporate spreads on a knife edge as weight of money balances ugly risks

Alderley Edge, Cheshire, Sign to The Edge
Frank Jackman, July 17, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
John Deere leaps into euro short end with Reverse Yankee bond
Frank Jackman, July 16, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Bayer breaks silence as hyperscalers cast shadow
David Rothnie, July 16, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Investors pile into Iliad’s €650m deal as corporate supply remains scarce
Diana Bui, July 15, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Strong credit bid could tempt corporates to sterling
Frank Jackman, July 14, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Loan market excited by AI, but wary of the pitfalls

stock compute cluster spain alamy resisez575.jpg
Martin Miraglia, July 17, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Masdar borrows $5.1bn for UAE solar project, bond take-out to come
Martin Miraglia, July 15, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Positive Zero inks Gulf's first non-recourse loan backed by decentralised energy infra
Martin Miraglia, July 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans
EnBW brings first ECA-backed loan for German transmission sector
Martin Miraglia, July 13, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Maire grows sustainability-linked Schuldschein to €300m
Martin Miraglia, July 14, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Serbia opts for private placement as 'the most efficient' format

House of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia in Belgrade
George Collard, July 15, 2026
Emerging Markets
Afreximbank returns to dollars after five years with two tranches
George Collard, July 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
Isbank goes longer than ever for $500m tier two
George Collard, July 16, 2026
Equity
Equity

Europe to benefit as investors diversify beyond US hyperscalers

Amazon AWS Data Center in Didcot new hyperscale facility operated by Amazon Web Services ,Oxfordshire , United Kingdom.
Dominic Plaskota, July 13, 2026
Equity
Digi Spain IPO flies, as growing telco wins €1.66bn valuation
Dominic Plaskota, July 15, 2026
Equity
Hyperscalers predicted to raise equity, slow record debt issuance
Dominic Plaskota, July 16, 2026
Equity
CPPIB exits Elis as Thrivest sells down CrediaBank stake
Dominic Plaskota, July 15, 2026
Equity
OHLA shares fall after JP Morgan's €37m delta placement
Dominic Plaskota, July 14, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

US-UK digital and capital markets Taskforce makes 'great start'

WASHINGTON DC, USA - 27 February 2025 - US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at The White House, Washington DC, USA on Th
Dominic Plaskota, July 17, 2026
People and Markets
BondAuction shuttered as firm blames banks' slowness to adopt new tech
Francesca Young, July 14, 2026
People News
Barclays hires chair of UK investment banking
Dominic Plaskota, July 15, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Can-do attitude: Cantor wields chequebook as it aims for top five in European ECM

Lutnick, Brandon (Cantor Fitzgerald) in 2025 from Alamy 16Jul26 1000x666.jpg
David Rothnie, July 16, 2026