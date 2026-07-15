Investors pile into Iliad’s €650m deal as corporate supply remains scarce

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Corporate Bonds

Investors pile into Iliad’s €650m deal as corporate supply remains scarce

Diana Bui
July 15, 2026 03:21 pm

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Diana Bui
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