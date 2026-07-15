Investors pile into Iliad’s €650m deal as corporate supply remains scarce
◆ Double-B French telecoms brings IG-style execution ◆ Demand peaks over €2bn ◆ Pipeline looks thin as uncertainty over Middle East conflict looms
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