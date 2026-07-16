World Bank feeds FRN-starved bank treasuries with seven year dollar deal

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World Bank feeds FRN-starved bank treasuries with seven year dollar deal

Sarah Ainsworth
July 16, 2026 05:57 pm

◆ Scaled-back bank treasuries snap up rare seven year floater ◆ Dollar FRN drought eases as World Bank extends curve ◆ Floater lands inside fixed rate funding levels

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Sarah Ainsworth
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