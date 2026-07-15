EDC sets new dollar tight as Canadian names close on supranationals
◆ EDC prints tightest US dollar deal from a Canadian this year ◆ Tight spread to US Treasuries 'looks good for Canada risk' ◆ World Bank mandates seven year dollar floater
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