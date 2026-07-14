Covereds to remain resilient to geopolitical shocks in late 2026, Rabobank says

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Covered Bonds

Covereds to remain resilient to geopolitical shocks in late 2026, Rabobank says

Luke Jeffs
July 14, 2026 04:22 pm
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Covered bonds performed despite geopolitical shocks in early 2026 and will continue to do so for the rest of the year, Rabobank has suggested

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Luke Jeffs
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