Issue 1940

Top Stories
SSA
Hug a hedgie: SSA issuers embrace hedge fund bid as 'fast money’ slows down
Slow Down signs outside the Dorset village of Toller Porcorum using toy ducks to convey the message.
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

France harvests vast demand for new 20 year OAT

Tri-Color French flag flying below Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France
Addison Gong, January 14, 2026
Sovereigns
Ireland scores ‘right size’, quality book with syndication
Addison Gong, January 14, 2026
Sovereigns
Greece starts 2026 on tight levels to swaps and peers
Addison Gong, January 13, 2026
Supras and agencies
EU passes first test of 2026 with €11bn syndication
Addison Gong, January 13, 2026
Supras and agencies
EFSF bites chunk off 2026 programme with €7bn dual-trancher
Addison Gong, January 12, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Big US banks unleash post-earnings dollar funding spree

New York, United States. 01st Jan, 2026. A crowd of revelers celebrate under falling confetti after the New Year's Eve ball drop marked the start of 2026. Crowds gathered in Times Square, Manhattan, New York City to observe the New Year's Eve ball drop us
David Rothnie, January 15, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Red hot euro FIG market brings €4.2bn of orders for Unipol RT1
Flynn Nicholls, January 14, 2026
Regulatory Capital
RBI sails with fresh AT1 ahead of June refi
Atanas Dinov, January 13, 2026
Senior Debt
BFCM extends French FIG diversification drive with sterling sale
Atanas Dinov, January 15, 2026
GC View
Seize this issuers' market
Atanas Dinov, January 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Fast and furious: covered bond issuance struggles to maintain velocity

2HNPJP8.png
Luke Jeffs, January 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Slovenska sporitelna lands largest ever Slovakian covered
Luke Jeffs, January 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bank Leumi prices first Israeli covered bond
Luke Jeffs, January 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
National Bank of Canada brings first covered bond in more than a year
Luke Jeffs, January 13, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Bank of Novia Scotia places dual trancher inside fair value
Luke Jeffs, January 14, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

LMEs a clear but distant danger for European CLOs

A young man with a long telescope is literally "looking to the future" as he scans the sea from the deck of an old sailing ship in the Caribbean Sea.. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Thomas Hopkins, January 15, 2026
ABS Europe
Vida Bank, Santander, Toyota finish glorious week for sterling ABS
Tom Hall, January 15, 2026
ABS US
Trump’s interest cap plan threatens to disrupt ABS and credit card markets
Pooja Sarkar, January 13, 2026
RMBS Europe
Interbridge Mortgages keeps door open for public RMBS
Tom Hall, January 14, 2026
RMBS Europe
Investors welcome Vida Bank RMBS
Tom Hall, January 14, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Hybrid

Stedin seals record senior/sub spread with green hybrid

The top corner of the modern Stedin office building, showing its distinctive facade and the company's bright yellow logo against a grey sky. Rotterdam
Frank Jackman, January 14, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Manchester Airport lands first sterling corporate bond of 2026
Frank Jackman, January 15, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Energy supply keeps dollar bonds pumping before blue chips arrive
David Rothnie, January 15, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
E.On squeezes pricing on €1.6bn deal but pays in attrition
Diana Bui, January 13, 2026
GC View
Dollar's turbulence gives euro funding a chance to shine
Frank Jackman, January 13, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Banks and private credit try symbiotic relationship as defaults surface

Jamie Dimon from alamy Jan 15 26.jpg
Jennifer Law, January 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Rising European private credit default rates a sign of 'maturity'
Jennifer Law, January 15, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein market gets going with five deals in January
Jennifer Law, January 13, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Encavis secures €135m loan for support of Aragon wind and solar farm project
Jennifer Law, January 14, 2026
People and Markets
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer adds partner to finance advisory practice
Jennifer Law, January 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

National Bank of Greece lays out Saudi DCM aspirations

National Bank Of Greece, Athens, Greece
Francesca Young, January 15, 2026
Emerging Markets
Saudi National Bank to land AT1 flat to Al Rajhi
George Collard, January 15, 2026
Emerging Markets
Benin to re-open sub-Saharan Africa sukuk
Francesca Young, January 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Ardshinbank brings market return to 6.6% yield
George Collard, January 14, 2026
Emerging Markets
Azule Energy bags healthy oversubscription in second bond helping
George Collard, January 15, 2026
Equity
Equity

Exail increases convertible tap amid strong demand

exail-alamy-130126.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, January 13, 2026
Equity
CSG confirms Amsterdam listing plans, announces cornerstones
Arthur Bautzer, January 14, 2026
Equity
Asta Energy to list in Frankfurt
Arthur Bautzer, January 15, 2026
Equity
Turkish ECM benefits from booming stock market
Arthur Bautzer, January 12, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

Lloyds shows scope for tokenised deposits, but barriers remain

lloyds-alamy-150126.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, January 15, 2026
GC View
Trump is selling dreams, not reality
GlobalCapital, January 14, 2026
CLOs
Serone adds two US CLO specialists
Arthur Bautzer, January 15, 2026
People and Markets
Mizuho appoints new regional head of CIB for MEA
Arthur Bautzer, January 14, 2026
People News
UBS gives Howells global FIG DCM responsibility
Jon Hay, January 13, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS turns to Morgan Stanley playbook with four-horse succession race

Kelleher, Colm (UBS) in Nov 2025 from Alamy 15Jan26 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, January 15, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

My boss is complete chaos

drowning_cAS372009113.jpg
Craig Coben, January 12, 2026