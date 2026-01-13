RBI sails with fresh AT1 ahead of June refi

FIG
Regulatory Capital

RBI sails with fresh AT1 ahead of June refi

Atanas Dinov
January 13, 2026 05:58 pm

◆ Austrian bank succeeds in fast return to AT1 market ◆ Raises more than it needs to refi June call ◆ Deal lands close to fair value thanks to boosted demand for higher yielding assets

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroRaiffeisen Bank International AGWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
