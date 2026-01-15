UBS turns to Morgan Stanley playbook with four-horse succession race

David Rothnie
January 15, 2026 10:45 pm
With Sergio Ermotti set to step down as group CEO, chairman Colm Kelleher favours an orderly, internal succession. But in a critical year for the bank, there could be turbulence ahead

Topics

SouthpawBank StrategyCommentUBSMarket NewsPeople and MarketsEquity People and MarketsWeekly Covers
David Rothnie
