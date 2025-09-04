GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1923

SSA
‘Disciplined’ investors keep SSA issuers guessing at sentiment
The flag of France in front of European Union flag in Paris, France
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Denmark sends ‘important message’ with EuGB debut

Hammeren lighthouse with Danish flag, Bornholm, Denmark
Addison Gong, September 04, 2025
Sovereigns
‘Quality of demand’ key to UK’s record £14bn Gilt
Addison Gong, September 04, 2025
SSA
Italy cruises through busy market to €18bn dual tranche
Sarah Ainsworth, September 02, 2025
SSA
'Element of surprise' when EFSF book shrank, funding chief says
Sarah Ainsworth, September 02, 2025
SSA
CAF on record-breaking deal, pre-funding, Samurais and callables
Sarah Ainsworth, August 29, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Global banks restart capital sales with dollar AT1 splurge

Saks Fifth Avenue department store welcome back sign in windows for reopening in Phase 3 during COVID-19 pandemic, Midtown, Manhattan, New York City, USA July 2020
Atanas Dinov, September 02, 2025
Senior Debt
ZKB's super-highly rated €500m bail-in bond flies
Frank Jackman, September 04, 2025
Senior Debt
BFCM underlines demand for French banks' senior debt
Atanas Dinov, September 01, 2025
Senior Debt
Société Générale reinforces sterling bank issuance restart
Atanas Dinov, September 03, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Scor scores tier two comeback
Atanas Dinov, September 03, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Skipton furthers sterling covered revival with tight print

aerial view of Skipton, a town in the Yorkshire Dales, UK
Frank Jackman, September 02, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Toronto Dominion goes big again with €3bn covered return
Frank Jackman, September 02, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
CEE euro covered bonds attract strong demand
Frank Jackman, September 04, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Lloyds rides into Pfandbrief market for second €500m
Frank Jackman, September 03, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CFF's €750m covered meets French resistance
Frank Jackman, September 03, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Volkswagen launches first UK car loan ABS for a year

VW dealer in Exeter Devon UK
Tom Hall, September 04, 2025
CLOs Europe
ThinCats ABS future uncertain as Shawbrook snaps up UK SME lender
George Smith, September 02, 2025
ABS
Taco Bell may grow whole business ABS to $2.25bn
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 04, 2025
ABS US
QTS returns with single tenant data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 03, 2025
RMBS Europe
Waterfall successfully launches Helocs with £271m RMBS
Tom Hall, September 04, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

InterContinental Hotels draws €6bn of orders in solid day of issuance

Exterior of the Intercontinental Hotel on Park Lane, London.
Mike Turner, September 03, 2025
Corporate Bonds
John Deere reaps bumper demand for €500m Reverse Yankee
Diana Bui, September 03, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Evonik’s green hybrid deal prices tight after heavy demand
Diana Bui, September 02, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Sovereign Network Group's £250m trade sails through sterling storm
Diana Bui, September 02, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

DACH lenders paint bleak picture of loans market

germany zwinger palace from alamy Sept 3 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, September 03, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenders say lower sustainability-linked volumes are a boon for the structure
Jennifer Law, September 01, 2025
Investment Grade Loans
French political volatility could hit ECA-guaranteed loan demand
Jennifer Law, September 02, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Billion dollar US data centre deals drive activity for European lenders
Jennifer Law, September 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Turkey Wealth Fund gets nearly $10bn book, tightens five eighths

Turkey Map
George Collard, September 03, 2025
Emerging Markets
Big week for Brazilian bonds as Bolsonaro verdict approaches
George Collard, September 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sobha Realty gets $750m sukuk without concession
George Collard, September 04, 2025
Emerging Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank wins tightest Gulf senior spread for years
George Collard, September 02, 2025
Emerging Markets
Lithuania picks 10 and 20 years for €1.75bn in record funding year
George Collard, September 03, 2025
Equity
Equity

Anglo responds to demand with $2.5bn Valterra exit

angloamerican-alamy-040925.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, September 04, 2025
Equity
Anglo exits Valterra in $2.7bn block, Aegon sells €700m of ASR
Arthur Bautzer, September 03, 2025
Equity
Switzerland’s SMG opens IPO season, Stada falls away
Arthur Bautzer, September 02, 2025
Equity
Qiagen grabbed 'opportunistic window' to sell $750m CB
Arthur Bautzer, September 01, 2025
People and Markets
Fieldfisher and Hogan Lovells hire for M&A
Arthur Bautzer, September 01, 2025
People and Markets
People News

Barclays poaches Nordic big hitter from BNP Paribas

Barclays from Alamy 4Sep25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, September 04, 2025
ABS Europe
ING hires ex-Santander banker for ABS syndicate
Tom Hall, September 03, 2025
People and Markets
Citi loses MD in EM bond sales
Francesca Young, September 02, 2025
FIG People and Markets
Mizuho hires FIG DCM banker for northern Europe
Atanas Dinov, September 04, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
Grace under ‘You’re fired’: why you don’t see Trump tactics in investment banking
Craig Coben, September 01, 2025
Southpaw
Barclays Canary Wharf from Alamy 4Sep25 575x375.jpg
Southpaw
Barclays will have to sprint to reach 4% goal
Barclays is past halfway in its three year growth plan — it needs to accelerate
David Rothnie, September 04, 2025