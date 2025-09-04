Issue 1923
Top Stories
Heavy issuance likely for much of September
Primary bond market consultations find support for harmonisation
Banks, corporates, even the government find eager buyers
With 10 deals in the market, subscription levels are still strong
Leader
CEEMEA primary market has been strong in the past fortnight, but it is not bulletproof
Issuers could find the next 12 weeks a lot easier than Rachel Reeves
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
Barclays is past halfway in its three year growth plan — it needs to accelerate