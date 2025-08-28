Issue 1922
Top Stories
-
Corporates could trade through OATs as September 8 snap vote nears
-
Primary market unruffled, but EFSF and EU to test sentiment next week
-
Odyssey Funding deal backed by Selina Finance's second lien mortgages could prompt copycats
-
Saudi Arabian banks are stocking up on capital to fund the country's huge investment plan
Leader
-
Heloc-backed deal is an example of how securitization can fund new products
-
If you want peace, financially prepare for war
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets