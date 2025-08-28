GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1922

Top Stories
FIG
BPCE defence bond offers diversification as political instability bites
French AMX-10s take part in the Iron Spear tank competition. Iron Spear tank competition 2025 took place at the Ada?i Training Ground in Latvia, brin
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA issuers flex after volatility makes comeback

Businessman exercising with resistance band
Sarah Ainsworth, August 28, 2025
SSA
Austria DMO: cautious execution, 'perfect' seven year and opportunistic Swissie
Sarah Ainsworth, August 28, 2025
Supras and agencies
UPDATE ESM dives back into dollar market with popular print
Addison Gong, August 27, 2025
SSA
Seven year still sweet spot as CAF and IDA land big euro deals
Sarah Ainsworth, August 27, 2025
Supras and agencies
New SNCF bond sails through French confidence vote surprise
Addison Gong, August 26, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

BPCE innovates with first European bank defence bond

Soldier silhouette on grunge European Union flag. Army. Image shot 01/2016. Exact date unknown.
Atanas Dinov, August 28, 2025
FIG
Stark investor selectivity creates surprises in FIG market
Atanas Dinov, August 27, 2025
FIG
SEB flies with senior Yankee as September market questioned
David Rothnie, August 28, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Munich Re and Nippon Life drum up demand for simultaneous tier two deals
Atanas Dinov, August 26, 2025
Senior Debt
Commerzbank goes long to capture tight funding
Atanas Dinov, August 26, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Arkéa restarts French covered issuance after political upset

Raul Garcia Pierna, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 2024 Tour de france stage 7 timetrial from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy, France.
Atanas Dinov, August 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Standard Chartered seals third euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, August 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ING roars into euro covered bonds with dual trancher
Frank Jackman, August 26, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
KHFC's tight social covered bond performs in secondary
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UniCredit's Czech arm lands popular euro covered
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Data center securitizations tipped to reach $35bn a year

Data center
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 28, 2025
ABS Europe
French issuers take the lead in ABS despite political turmoil
Tom Hall, August 28, 2025
RMBS US
Neuberger Berman matches Kiavi print on second RTL of 2025
Nick Conforti, August 27, 2025
Securitization
Home improvement ABS book hits 14 times senior deal size
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 26, 2025
RMBS US
Annaly clinches second Heloc amid strong bid for floating rate notes
Nick Conforti, August 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Merlin seals €550m green deal with slim concession

Madrid, Spain - 30 August 2020: Modern Office Buildings in AZCA Financial District. Torre Picasso and Merlin Properties buildings
Diana Bui, August 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
France's Orange and Carrefour ring up strong trades
Mike Turner, August 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Sempra keeps the lights on in US corporate bond market
David Rothnie, August 28, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Accor scores strong seven year euro deal
Frank Jackman, August 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
EDP and E.On power through euros with blow-out green trades
Diana Bui, August 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Investment Grade Loans

Europe's loan market shrugs off French political row

Paris, France on 22 january 2025, Francois Bayrou, Prime Minister. Credit Francois Loock/Alamy Live News
Mike Turner, August 28, 2025
People and Markets
Senior banker joins Hayfin as private credit continues to muscle in on banking
Arthur Bautzer, August 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Debutantes look to make a formal entry into the SLL market
Jennifer Law, August 26, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Bulging LatAm pipeline set to pop in record year

View over Avenida 9 Julio and the obelisk in Plaza Republica, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
George Collard, August 28, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors' appetite on display as Saudi sub supply flows
George Collard, August 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Yapi Kredi cuts 50bp off AT1 yield
George Collard, August 27, 2025
Equity
Equity

Ørsted confirms plans for €8bn rights issue after Trump halts project

orsted-alamy-260825
Arthur Bautzer, August 26, 2025
Equity
Nordic blocks continue with Norway's Link Mobility
Arthur Bautzer, August 28, 2025
Equity
EQT sells €282m block in Beijer Ref
Arthur Bautzer, August 27, 2025
People and Markets
Shore Capital Markets hires new head of origination
Arthur Bautzer, August 22, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Trade bodies hail DLT 'turning point' in capital markets

blockchain-alamy-280825.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, August 28, 2025
People and Markets
Citi names new UK and EMEA DCM co-heads as Gibbs switches roles
George Collard, August 27, 2025
People News
Shrimpton to step down from Lloyds
Toby Fildes, August 27, 2025
ABS US
ING bolsters securitization business with new hire
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 26, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Wohlin’s special forces win deals below the radar

Wohlin, Hakan (KingsRock) from co for use Aug25 crop 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, August 28, 2025