GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1920

Top Stories
SSA
Test awaits SSA market as EGB yields, swap spreads face Dutch demand shift
Dutch flag waved during SAIL Amsterdam 2010
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

'Summer break over' as SSA market preps for active week ahead

Vacation cancelled written in red marker on a calendar.
Addison Gong, August 14, 2025
SSA
Schleswig-Holstein lures broad investor mix in euro SSA reopener
Sarah Ainsworth, August 13, 2025
Sovereigns
Improved ratings, investor confidence boost Iceland's future as regular issuer
Addison Gong, August 13, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
SSAs eye premiums needed for issuance restart
Sarah Ainsworth, August 11, 2025
SSA MTNs and CP
MTN market awash with floaters
Diana Bui, August 14, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

FIG market embraces 'special' summer with little to derail tight spreads

Camping area at the Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, England, UK.
Atanas Dinov, August 14, 2025
FIG
CBA unleashes highly desired euro T2 after record setting domestic senior
Atanas Dinov, August 14, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Danske Bank pushes forward with tight tier two
Atanas Dinov, August 11, 2025
FIG
US FIG bonds peter out in CPI-bisected week
David Rothnie, August 14, 2025
Regulatory Capital
ING changes tack in tier two pricing to go bigger and longer
Atanas Dinov, August 13, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Deka records strong covered market reopener

Top part of the Trianon skyscraper with the Deka Group logo in Frankfurt main, Germany
Frank Jackman, August 11, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Investors to demand pick-up on tight Pfandbrief spreads
Frank Jackman, August 13, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Euro covered benchmark reopeners unlikely to need high NIPs
Frank Jackman, August 12, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
All tenors possible when euro covered issuance resumes
Frank Jackman, August 14, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Fifty-plus investors share Domino’s $1bn whole biz deal

GC1920 Deal cartoon Domnios.jpg
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 14, 2025
Securitization
EdgeCore considers securitized credit for $2bn refinancing
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 12, 2025
CLOs Europe
European Commission shuts door on grandfathering for existing CLOs
Tom Hall, August 14, 2025
RMBS US
Kiavi tightens guidance on third RTL as book bulges
Nick Conforti, August 14, 2025
CMBS US
US CMBS investors eye duration as momentum for rate cuts builds
Nick Conforti, August 14, 2025
Corporate Bonds and Syndicated Loans
Corporate Bonds

IG corporates line up for issuance starting gun from Monday

Runners crouched at starting line, cropped
Mike Turner, August 14, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Investors turn away from IG corporate sterling market
Mike Turner, August 13, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate borrowers in dreamland as inflows hit 10 month high
Mike Turner, August 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Chevron plunders $5.5bn as summer supply runs hot
David Rothnie, August 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenders privately ranking a growing number of companies as investment grade
Jennifer Law, August 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Colombia trims long-dated bonds with $3bn tender

Church in Medellin, Colombia, South America
George Collard, August 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Slovakia eyes autumn for fresh bond
George Collard, August 13, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turkey bags €1.5bn loan for tunnel project
George Collard, August 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
Peace talks prompt Ukraine rally despite scepticism
George Collard, August 11, 2025
Equity
Equity

PE exit volumes rise globally, but Europe lags

blackstone-alamy-140825.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, August 14, 2025
Equity
Ørsted announces €8bn rights issue, stock falls 30%
Arthur Bautzer, August 11, 2025
Equity
Damla City certificates start trading on Borsa Istanbul
Arthur Bautzer, August 14, 2025
Equity
Blocks in UBS and Israel's Bezeq come to market
Arthur Bautzer, August 12, 2025
Equity
Asmodee sale adds to summer block spree
Arthur Bautzer, August 13, 2025
People and Markets
GC View

All’s well that’s MREL

Warwickshire, Stratford on Avon, Chapel Street, Old Bank Building, Shakespeare mosaic above doorway
Frank Jackman, August 12, 2025
ABS US
SMBC adds Barclays sales veteran
Nick Conforti, August 13, 2025
GC View
It’s time to get deadly serious about AI
George Smith, August 12, 2025
Supras and agencies
Seitelberger to retire from OeKB
Addison Gong, August 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
MUFG moves US PP banker to lead EMEA push
Jon Hay, August 14, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

HSBC alumni feed mid-cap expansion across City

Canary Wharf and Shard aerial
David Rothnie, August 14, 2025