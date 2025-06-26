GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1913

Top Stories
SSA
SSA market searches for ‘fine equilibrium’ to fund Europe’s defence ambitions
June 25, 2025, The Hague, South Holland, Netherlands: US President DONALD TRUMP speaks with NATO Secretary General MARK RUTTE while Prime Minister of the United Kingdom KEIR STARMER listens on. On June 25, 2025, leaders and representatives from all 32 NAT
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Denmark maintains international commitment with record dollar bond

Nyhavn noted for it s colorful houses with many restaurants and bars, Copenhagen, Denmark
Addison Gong, June 26, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg explores ‘uncharted territory’ with rare three year
Addison Gong, June 26, 2025
Supras and agencies
SEK grabs popular window with 'fairly priced' trade
Addison Gong, June 26, 2025
Supras and agencies
L-Bank goes big and international with €1.5bn bond
Addison Gong, June 26, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Ontario makes €2bn euro comeback
Addison Gong, June 25, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

BNP Paribas leads risk-on AT1 charge but supply set to thin

New York City, NY, USA - August 20, 2022: BNP Paribas bank branch office on 7th Ave. in New York City, NY, USA.
David Rothnie, June 26, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Santander and CNP drop €2bn of tier one capital into receptive market
Atanas Dinov, June 24, 2025
FIG
Deutsche PBB signals strength of FIG primary with tier two return
Sarah Ainsworth, June 25, 2025
FIG
Monte dei Paschi joins tier two crew
Sarah Ainsworth, June 26, 2025
Regulatory Capital
European banks keep popping out capital in 'bulletproof' market
Atanas Dinov, June 23, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Westpac New Zealand adds more to growing Antipodean covered issuance

Westpac Stadium in Westpac Stadium at Waterloo Quay, Pipitea in Wellington on North Island in New Zealand. Westpac (Western Pacific) is a New Zealan
George Collard, June 26, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Arkéa finds good window, prices 10 year covered inside OATs
Frank Jackman, June 24, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp takes €1bn with short 10 year covered deal
Frank Jackman, June 24, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DBS Bank sails into euro covered with popular three year
Frank Jackman, June 24, 2025
Covered Bonds
Pfandbrief readied in silent covered market
Frank Jackman, June 23, 2025
Securitization
Regulatory Capital

More bonds offered in bifurcated SRT market but trading still limited

bifurcation of the road
George Smith, June 26, 2025
CMBS US
Lower rates will be needed to jumpstart conduit CMBS
Nick Conforti, June 27, 2025
CMBS Europe
Bank of America's Taurus sets the stage for riskier CMBS to come
Tom Hall, June 26, 2025
Securitization
Stonepeak-owned data center outfit brings $540m ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 26, 2025
Securitization
Aircraft ABS surge drives hopes volumes will exceed 2024
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

REWE lands deep inside fair value with €1bn dual trancher

REWE supermarket branch
Mike Turner, June 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Thames Tideway tunnels into sterling with blue bond
Mike Turner, June 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Snam and Heimstaden Bostad spring forth with debut green structures
Mike Turner, June 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates pile into markets, despite Middle East war escalation
Mike Turner, June 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Honda, Toyota join bustling crowd in US bond market
David Rothnie, June 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Shinfield Studios secures £250m financing from Apollo

Shinfield 26 jun 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, June 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Sirius Real Estate signs €150m revolver for acquisitions
Jennifer Law, June 25, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loan pricing holds firm in face of Israel-Iran conflict
Jennifer Law, June 25, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Tritax signs £550m in loans and adds to banking group
Jennifer Law, June 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Uruguay doubles up its Swissie debut

Uruguay Montevideo - Plaza Independencia - Independence Square
Sophie Astles, June 26, 2025
Emerging Markets
CEE energy duo find bumper demand for green bonds
George Collard, June 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
TSKB adds another senior bond to Turkish flurry
George Collard, June 25, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
New issue premiums shrink in CEEMEA as tariff volatility washes out
George Collard, June 26, 2025
Emerging Markets
Kazakhstan plugs gaps with new seven and 12 year bonds
George Collard, June 24, 2025
Equity
Equity

Pinault’s Artémis issues €400m equity-neutral exchangeable into Kering

kering-alamy-240625.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, June 24, 2025
Equity
Lukewarm reception for Saudi Arabia's SMC
Arthur Bautzer, June 26, 2025
Equity
Hacksaw's pop bursts after Skr3bn Stockholm IPO
Arthur Bautzer, June 25, 2025
Equity
Brainlab sets price range for €400m IPO as vol stays low
Arthur Bautzer, June 23, 2025
Equity
Italgas rights issue raises €1bn with 98.7% uptake
Arthur Bautzer, June 20, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

EU sustainability reporting and due diligence review progresses

eucouncil-alamy-260625.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, June 26, 2025
People and Markets
UBS recruits Peter Toal from Barclays, continues IB changes
Arthur Bautzer, June 25, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
Don’t let chairs get too comfortable
Craig Coben, June 23, 2025
People News
Karolev to take sabbatical from JP Morgan
Francesca Young, June 24, 2025
People and Markets
Raymond James opens investment banking office in Paris
Arthur Bautzer, June 24, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Apollo shows blue chip ambition with £4.5bn EDF financing

Hinkley Point C nuclear station from EDF for use 26Jun25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, June 26, 2025