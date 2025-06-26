Issue 1913
Top Stories
-
Supporters believe ‘compelling’ structure can incentivise countries to meet sustainability goals
-
Technicals trump geopolitics as investors chase yield and spread
-
Nato commitment to ramp up defence spend a boon for defence sector debt chances
-
EM's performance during global uncertainty has been 'astonishing', said one investor
Leader
-
New securitization rules might work but they are an ugly solution
-
Sustainability-linked bonds are the market’s best megaphone
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets