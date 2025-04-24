GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1904

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
US support for MDBs welcomed, but battles lie ahead
Bessent, Scott in Apr25 from Alamy 24Apr25 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

‘Every minute counted’: speedy execution lands Austria €7bn

Belvedere palace, Vienna, Austria
Addison Gong, April 24, 2025
Supras and agencies
EU Bond futures on Eurex to be launched in September
Jon Hay, April 23, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Tokyo pays ‘healthy’ concession on annual dollar issue
Addison Gong, April 24, 2025
Supras and agencies
Unédic 10 year level attracts over €6bn of orders
Elias Wilson, April 23, 2025
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance leads post-Easter SSA issuance to raise €750m
Elias Wilson, April 22, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

Bank of America breaks silence as Amex prints record

Bank of America logo, North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
David Rothnie, April 24, 2025
FIG
Belgian insurer Ageas lands tier two through fair value
Sarah Ainsworth, April 24, 2025
Senior Debt
Nordea and CM Arkéa restart European senior bank issuance
Atanas Dinov, April 24, 2025
Regulatory Capital
RBI keeps and calls different AT1s
Atanas Dinov, April 22, 2025
FIG
Citigroup €2.5bn deal fuels FRN repricing debate
Sarah Ainsworth, April 22, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

'Ketchup' covered mart ready to play catch-up after extended Easter hiatus

The new style of Heinz Ketchup packets.
Frank Jackman, April 24, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Skipton finds new demand for sterling covered reopener
Frank Jackman, April 24, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Euro covered bonds find safe haven bid for French supply
Frank Jackman, April 22, 2025
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Balbec plans more deals in growing Spanish RPL securitization market

Majestic Spanish colonial architecture in Cienfuegos, on the island republic of Cuba
George Smith, April 24, 2025
ABS US
ABS issuers seize window as auto jumbos grow, Zayo provides esoteric pointer
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 25, 2025
CMBS US
Icahn's CMBS lawsuit against Rialto stirs up old tensions
Nick Conforti, April 25, 2025
ABS Europe
Santander provides boost to euro ABS issuers as delayed trade tightens
George Smith, April 24, 2025
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Demand for private credit pushes TwentyFour to launch ABF fund
George Smith, April 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate bond investors reopen wallets to higher credit risk

During the winter festislack, an event of tightrope walkers in the ski resort Les Arcs in the French Alps, hundreds of tightrope walkers have a rendez
Mike Turner, April 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Heineken draws chunky orderbook as market discovers new spread levels
Mike Turner, April 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Pershing Square Holdings makes rare €650m bond visit
Mike Turner, April 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
TDC dangles high beta trade into cautious market
Mike Turner, April 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate bond premiums forecast to shrink again
Mike Turner, April 23, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Private credit keeps calm and carries on amid Trump hullabaloo

Window of opportunity private credit .jpg
Jennifer Law, April 25, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Akbank adds three year tranche to annual loan for first time in nine years
Jennifer Law, April 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Segro refinances and combines two revolvers into single €1.6bn facility
Jennifer Law, April 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Blackstone makes first direct loan to Norwegian real estate in €320m deal
Jennifer Law, April 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

BCP tightens tier two to encourage LatAm pipeline

Banco de Credito (BCP) branch office on Av. 28 de Julio in Miraflores, Lima, Peru
Oliver West, April 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sukuk strength on show for Ajman Bank
Francesca Young, April 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
EM investors look for fresh IMF deal for Gabon
George Collard, April 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
Book tops €2.7bn for latest CEZ SLB
George Collard, April 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Dubai's Omniyat offers sukuk
Francesca Young, April 24, 2025
Equity
Equity

Pfisterer and Qualco reopen European IPO market

pfisterer-alamy-240425
Arthur Bautzer, April 24, 2025
Equity
Saudi IPOs resume with United Carton Industries, Service Equipment
Arthur Bautzer, April 22, 2025
Equity
Serabi Gold owners pounce on bull run with block trade
Arthur Bautzer, April 23, 2025
People and Markets
Supras and agencies

US demands IMF and World Bank go ‘back to basics’

World Bank HQ Washington from Alamy 23Apr25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, April 23, 2025
Blockchain
ECB’s blockchain Trials report coming this quarter
Jon Hay, April 22, 2025
People and Markets
Standard Chartered appoints senior relationship banker
Arthur Bautzer, April 24, 2025
People News
Citi bond syndicate banker quits
Francesca Young, April 23, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
M&G picks Boumans for direct lending role in the Netherlands
Jennifer Law, April 23, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Lazard-Arini deal opens new kind of private credit collab

Cestar, Mathew (Arini) from co for use 24Apr25 crop.jpg
David Rothnie, April 24, 2025