Issue 1885

Top Stories
Equity IPOs
Silence on price as major investors withhold IPO feedback
Graffito with closed mouth and a finger calling for silence
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK's first print since the new government's Budget is a hit

London, Traffic on the Westminster Bridge
Elias Wilson, November 27, 2024
Supras and agencies
AFL eyes two euro benchmarks in 2025, new currency in focus
Addison Gong, November 28, 2024
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance tackles 2025 funding needs early
Addison Gong, November 27, 2024
Supras and agencies
IBB plans to print big in 2025
Elias Wilson, November 28, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Brandenburg takes €700m amid swap spread stabilisation
Addison Gong, November 26, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

ABN pre-funds in the US as FIG taps stay open

Headquarters of ABN AMRO Bank in modern business district at Amsterdam Zuid in The Netherlands
David Rothnie, November 28, 2024
Regulatory Capital
BNP Paribas, Barclays tap attractive Aussie market to raise tier two
Atanas Dinov, November 26, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Tier two investors embrace Abanca return
Atanas Dinov, November 27, 2024
Senior Debt
DNB picks a 'happy Monday' to return to euros
Atanas Dinov, November 25, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
FIG issuers accelerated pre-funding during November
Atanas Dinov, November 27, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Caffil sets 'positive' tone for tricky covered bond market

GlobalCapital Caffil 002.jpg
Frank Jackman, November 28, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil reopens slumbering euro covered market
Frank Jackman, November 25, 2024
Covered Bonds
Coop Pank plans early 2025 sub-benchmark covered debut
Frank Jackman, November 28, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CCDJ achieves diversification aims with Aussie dollar covered debut
Frank Jackman, November 26, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered supply wave not expected to follow Caffil deal
Frank Jackman, November 27, 2024
Securitization
Covered Bond Analysis

Covered supply wave not expected to follow Caffil deal

French Alps. Skiers slow sign. France.
Frank Jackman, November 27, 2024
GC View
Flurry of green securitizations rebuke market’s doubters
Tom Lemmon, November 26, 2024
CMBS Europe
Blackstone tightens UK logistics CMBS
George Smith, November 26, 2024
ABS Europe
Inbank and HomeServe join green securitization party
Tom Lemmon, November 26, 2024
ABS US
Cloud Capital dreams big with debut ABS
Diana Bravo, November 27, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Fingrid shrugs off woes surrounding France's budget

A scenic view of modern transmission towers on a green hill along the road on a sunny day
Mike Turner, November 27, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Stonewater downgraded as UK HAs face heavy government demands
Mike Turner, November 28, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Yield-hungry investors flock to Heimstaden's hybrid
Mike Turner, November 26, 2024
GC View
Pre-funding is the gift that will keep on giving for corporates
Mike Turner, November 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Snam looking at dollar debut to fund €26bn capex plan
Mike Turner, November 25, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Trump tariffs threaten European loan market's recovery

Washington, United States. 13th Nov, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Jennifer Law, November 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans
CRDB bumps syndicated loan to $150m after chunky oversubscription
Jennifer Law, November 27, 2024
Syndicated Loans
EM lenders see €10bn of deals coming before year end
Jennifer Law, November 26, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Knights Group increases bank loan to fund acquisitions
Jennifer Law, November 25, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Blythe Masters' FNZ refis $2.4bn of revolving and term loans
Jennifer Law, November 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Poland nears green return as part of 2025 funding

Eastern Europe Poland Malopolska Krakow Royal Wawel Cathedral
George Collard, November 27, 2024
Emerging Markets
Bahrain prints tight sukuk in quiet week
Francesca Young, November 28, 2024
Emerging Markets
Creditor groups show support as Sri Lanka nears debt restructuring close
George Collard, November 26, 2024
Emerging Markets
A final trickle of new bonds could make 2024 a record year for CEEMEA
George Collard, November 25, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

OQBI IPO in Oman covered swiftly but will be locally driven

Oman, Sharqiya Region, Sur. Oman LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) Plant
Gaia Freydefont, November 26, 2024
Equity IPOs
Boxer wins $470m with Africa's biggest IPO this year
Gaia Freydefont, November 25, 2024
Equity-Linked
LEG Immobilien breaks CB silence with successful tap
Gaia Freydefont, November 28, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Deutsche puts at risk co-head of UK investment banking

Deutsche Moorfields sign from Alamy 28Nov24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 28, 2024
New Issues
The long dark night of the bad boss
Craig Coben, November 25, 2024
People News
BofA hires ex-Credit Suisse MD for leveraged finance
David Rothnie, November 28, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS aims to crack wealth conundrum with IB ‘game changer’

Patrick_Grob_UBS.jpg
David Rothnie, November 28, 2024