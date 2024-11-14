GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1883

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Tokenised Gilts on the horizon as UK government to launch pilot
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during the Financial and Professional Services Dinner, in the Egyptian Hall of Mansion House, in the City of London. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Newly encouraged SSA market awaits big EU spread test

Top view of two female runners crossing hurdles on tartan track
Addison Gong, November 14, 2024
Supras and agencies
Eurofima explores new level in relative value reshuffle
Addison Gong, November 14, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Bremen explores Länder bond pricing after detrimental moves
Addison Gong, November 13, 2024
Supras and agencies
KommuneKredit ups size of sterling deal, tightens 1bp
Addison Gong, November 12, 2024
SSA
EIB poised to print three year digital euro bond
Elias Wilson, November 14, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

To pre or not to pre, that is the question for FIG issuers

Actor on stage performing Hamlet yorik scene with skull, black and white with spotlight
Atanas Dinov, November 14, 2024
FIG
Yankees lead post-election FIG supply flood
David Rothnie, November 14, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Deutsche sweeps €11bn of orders on AT1 day in FIG
Atanas Dinov, November 14, 2024
FIG
Real money investors swarm to National Bank of Greece's inaugural IG senior 'landmark trade'
Sarah Ainsworth, November 12, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Athora, BPER tier ones fly as investors hunt yield
Atanas Dinov, November 13, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Aareal finds pre-funding window for rare sterling covered

Wiesbaden, Germany. 26th Aug, 2022. Aareal Bank in Wiesbaden. The bank holds its Annual General Meeting on August 31. Credit: Boris Roessler/dpa/Alamy Live News
Frank Jackman, November 14, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ING reopens silent Aussie dollar covered market
Frank Jackman, November 14, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Covered premiums stabilise as supply dries up
Frank Jackman, November 12, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Euro covered pipeline dries up as issuers look to 2025
Frank Jackman, November 11, 2024
Securitization
RMBS US

US RMBS set for rush to finish line as demand stays robust

Lake near the small American town residential community in Sayreville New Jersey US
Nick Conforti, November 14, 2024
ABS US
Octane plans to include marine, RV loans in ABS as sector reemerges
Diana Bravo, November 14, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
UK auto ABS faces unclear future after court ruling
Tom Lemmon, November 14, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLOs divide triple-As and conquer as investors start to hibernate
Victoria Thiele, November 14, 2024
RMBS US
Redwood preps its first investor loans RMBS of year as pipeline brims
Nick Conforti, November 12, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

RCI Banque parks solid trade as investors warn on car industry

Renault car showroom, UK.
Mike Turner, November 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Price-sensitive investors sharply pare back orders on IG corporate trades
Mike Turner, November 13, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Fatigue sets into IG corporate demand
Mike Turner, November 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Reverse Yankees slot into frantic euro corporate window
Mike Turner, November 13, 2024
GC View
UK water regulation works against its own financial interests
Mike Turner, November 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

GPE refis £150m sustainability-linked sterling loan

GPE from alamy 12 Nov 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans
REWE Group agrees new €2.5bn loan
Jennifer Law, November 13, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Southern Water debt junked by Moody’s
Jennifer Law, November 14, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

El Salvador plots new bond, says IMF deal is near

President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Oliver West, November 13, 2024
Emerging Markets
Trans-Oil $550m return gets boost from US election, trades up
Francesca Young, November 13, 2024
Emerging Markets
IHS Towers takes $1bn to whittle down shorter bonds
George Collard, November 14, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Cox ABG reduces IPO size on last day

Loge der Marke "Abengoa", Berlin.
Gaia Freydefont, November 12, 2024
Equity IPOs
'No surprise' that Klarna chose New York for IPO, IMCD raises capital
Gaia Freydefont, November 13, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
PIF nets $1bn overnight in Saudi Telecom block trade
Gaia Freydefont, November 14, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Italian treasury caps third Monte dei Paschi share sale, Banco BPM buys stock
Gaia Freydefont, November 14, 2024
GC View
T+1 in Europe is GameStop’s butterfly effect
Gaia Freydefont, November 12, 2024
People and Markets
People News

UBS names new DCM head, Slade to vice-chairman role

UBS HQ London from Alamy 14nov24 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, November 14, 2024
People News
ECM leader to depart Citi
Gaia Freydefont, November 14, 2024
People News
Hennebry to run Santander CIB in UK
Jon Hay, November 12, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
Atlas SP appoints CEO from within
Nick Conforti, November 13, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
ING hires digital infrastructure head from Santander
Diana Bravo, November 12, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

M&A surge drives German investment banking revival

Industrial Germany from Alamy 14Nov24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 14, 2024