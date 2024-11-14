Issue 1883
Top Stories
Politicians and corporations could try to ban pension funds and asset managers considering environmental and social issues
There was no clear reason why local banks were not picked, sources said, for first time in 17 years
Host of lenders sell mortgage pools in capital optimisation drive, with more expected next year
Big order books and political changes to come raise chance of opportunistic issuance continuing deep into end of year
Leader
Local banks play a vital role for the country in both domestic and international capital markets
There is no crock of equity gold at the end of the rainbow
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets