South Africa banks are right to feel aggrieved at missing mandate

South Africa’s choice not to have any local bookrunners on its bond this week may not have harmed the deal much but if they are dismayed to have missed out then they are right to feel that way.

The sovereign chose Citi and Goldman Sachs to run its $3.5bn dual trancher on Tuesday, the first time since 2007 it has not had a local bank on the mandate. It has issued 14 separate times on international markets since then.

It may not have made much difference to the outcome, and nobody criticised Citi or Goldman’s execution. South Africa attracted $10bn of orders, a solid figure, and the new issue premium paid was reasonable.

But not including South African banks, whatever the reason, is a blow to a market the country has been working hard to develop.

South Africa’s banks are the link between the country’s sizeable investor base and borrowers in the country. They are also primary dealers in local currency government debt and bring overseas investors into those bonds.

And some South African investors cannot gain approvals quick enough to buy Eurobonds between books opening and pricing, so local banks step in, hanging on to a portion of the deal before selling it down to locals.

They also play a key role in working with broad-based black economic empowerment partners in the local banking sector, helping foster and develop skills.

Some may say there is no reason to have them on a deal if it can be done without them. But there is no reason not to have them on either — South Africa pays the same fee whether two banks or 10 are on its mandate, according to one local banker.

The upside to hiring local banks in a practical sense may be limited but the downside is far greater.

Running a sovereign trade one of the year's highlights for local banks — South Africa has issued twice in five years. Given the vital role they play in the country’s local capital markets, it seems like a missed opportunity at the very least not to deal them in on the action.