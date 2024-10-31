GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Issue 1881

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Emerging market sovs sturdy enough to weather Trump tariff storm
The 2024 United States Presidential election ballot in a contentious campaign between Harris and Trump
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Core SSAs suffer sharp widening as swap spreads head towards zero

red hand stop sign with zero countdown timer pedestrian crossing crosswalk people signs chicago illinois united states of america
Addison Gong, October 31, 2024
Supras and agencies
AFL turns to primary market to maximise HQLA1 benefits
Addison Gong, October 31, 2024
Sovereigns
Belgium strikes again in dollars to seize $1bn
Addison Gong, October 30, 2024
Supras and agencies
SEK close to fully funded after Sofr FRN
Elias Wilson, October 29, 2024
Supras and agencies
KDB revisits sterling as SSA ambition heralds greater diversification need
Addison Gong, October 28, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Lukewarm reception for LBBW AT1 raises questions on FIG momentum

Zentrale LBBW Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg, Am Hbf 2, Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Deutschland
Atanas Dinov, October 29, 2024
FIG
Investor price sensitivity continues as SEB green senior orders drop
Sarah Ainsworth, October 29, 2024
FIG
Mediobanca 'tightens aggressively' in popular senior structure
Sarah Ainsworth, October 28, 2024
FIG
Marsh gets M&A insurance as supply goes to election wire
David Rothnie, November 01, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Banks push tight AT1s ahead of US elections
Atanas Dinov, October 28, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

French covered bonds insulated as rates market faces swap spread gyrations

Exterior view of the Banque Postale headquarters building. La Banque Postale is a French public bank, subsidiary of the La Poste group
Frank Jackman, October 31, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Pfandbriefe could widen as Bund-swap spread grinds tighter
Frank Jackman, October 31, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
La Banque Postale finds plenty of demand for six year covered
Frank Jackman, October 29, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Dollar covered supply to pick up in 2025 after lacklustre year
Frank Jackman, October 30, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

US ABS speeds on with 14 deals slated before election

Buffalo stampede by Alex Pavlenko in Lethbridge Alberta
Diana Bravo, October 28, 2024
ABS Europe
Enpal shines on debut but the securitization's ESG path remains poorly lit
Tom Lemmon, October 31, 2024
CLOs Europe
Pre-election rush exposes euro CLO mart's soft middle as mezz investors call the shots
Victoria Thiele, October 31, 2024
CMBS US
CMBS marks biggest month since April 2022 as six deals price in one day
Nick Conforti, October 29, 2024
RMBS Europe
Hampshire Trust Bank closes in on debut RMBS
George Smith, October 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

DSV’s books blow out to €31bn in incredible October for issuance

Denmark. 12th Sep, 2024. The Logistics center of the transport company DSV in Hedehusene, Denmark, Thursday September 12, 2024. The Danish logistics company DSV has won the bidding war to buy DB Schenker. Credit: Ritzau/Alamy Live News
Mike Turner, October 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
EDF braves sterling market after UK budget
Mike Turner, October 31, 2024
GC View
Thames Water’s £3bn plan is a super-senior shock
Mike Turner, October 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Heimstaden Bostad tightens hard as compression trade lives on
Mike Turner, October 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Carrier Global Corp taps into heavy investor demand
Mike Turner, October 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Telecom Egypt signs $368m-equivalent loan amid debt restructuring

Telecom Egypt.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 31, 2024
People News
SocGen hires Constable to run non-flow syndicate
Jennifer Law, October 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Ayen Enerji refis €110m hydropower loan
Jennifer Law, October 29, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Thames Water credit rating slashed again
Jennifer Law, October 29, 2024
Syndicated Loans
SSE and Scottish Hydro sign £3bn of sustainability-linked loans
Jennifer Law, October 30, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Colombia tightens its largest ever bond despite fiscal scrutiny

New York, United States. 24th Sep, 2024. Colombian President Gustavo Petro arrives for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on Tuesday, 24. Credit: Brazil Photo Press/Alamy Live News
Oliver West, October 29, 2024
Emerging Markets
Slovakia bags €7.5bn book as investors remain hungry for pick-up
George Collard, October 29, 2024
Emerging Markets
New Development Bank takes $1.25bn with Gulf banks added to line-up
George Collard, October 31, 2024
Emerging Markets
IsDB takes €500m in quiet sukuk mart
George Collard, October 30, 2024
Equity
Equity

Vivendi companies publish prospectuses to list shares in Europe

2PPK1W3.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, October 31, 2024
Equity IPOs
Boxer begins rare South African IPO amid 'huge' excitement
Gaia Freydefont, October 29, 2024
Equity IPOs
LuLu Retail IPO covered in 10 minutes
Gaia Freydefont, October 28, 2024
Equity
GAM’s rights issue opens for orders, Norwegian companies go for blocks
Gaia Freydefont, October 30, 2024
People and Markets
The Sustainable Economy

Road to global transition framework begins as UK taskforce mandate ends

BKN26E.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, October 31, 2024
People and Markets
SMBC launches universal bank with ambitions in FIG, ABS
Jon Hay, October 30, 2024
People News
SocGen hires Constable to run non-flow syndicate
Jennifer Law, October 28, 2024
People News
Citi cuts group of top DCM bankers in Europe
Jon Hay, October 28, 2024
New Issues
I’m toast, but how do I get out unburnt?
Craig Coben, October 28, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Bankers bullish on UK M&A but IPO malaise set to continue

Southwark - London, England. The lights come on along Southwark Bridge at dusk. Crossing the River Thames between Southwark and the City, the arched b
David Rothnie, October 31, 2024