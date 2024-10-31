Issue 1881
Top Stories
Post-Budget inflation fears have led to a surge in UK government bond yields
Massive October of issuance as ABS, RMBS defy rates volatility and plenty more to come — regardless of result
Junior creditors propose cheaper offer to Class A deal
New issue premiums are needed after a difficult week to sweeten post-US election issuance prospects
Leader
To control what is transition-worthy too tightly would be to miss the point
Emergency funding with sky high costs threatens to cut off more meaningful support
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets