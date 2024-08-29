Issue 1872
Top Stories
Return of US market set to turbo charge European FIG bonanza with AT1 revival
Investors prefer shorter tranches in about-turn of recent trend
Toronto Dominion plays fair with FRN investors with matched pricing
NMDC Energy's $877m IPO leads bulging pipeline in Gulf, but Europe stays 'hard to read'
A pipeline of sovereigns looking for yen bonds awaits
Leader
It’s not time to quibble over a few basis points
By avoiding one set of risks, issuers may now face another
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
New CEO is under pressure to cut costs and bureaucracy, and Citigroup’s reorganisation could be a template. With top changes already this week, Georges Elhedery has shown he means business