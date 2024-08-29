GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Issue 1872

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
Supply weighs on euro SSAs as basis swap compresses to tightest level
Flags of USA and European Union EU
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EFSF wraps up 2024 funding early with €5bn dual-trancher

Statue of the Duchess of Luxembourg, Old Town, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Luxembourg City, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Addison Gong, August 27, 2024
Sovereigns
Austria grabs record book in final syndication of 2024
Elias Wilson, August 29, 2024
SSA
UPDATE Land NRW, SEK test choppy euro waters
Elias Wilson, August 29, 2024
Supras and agencies
Blink and miss it: EIB returns for another €5bn
Addison Gong, August 28, 2024
Supras and agencies
OeKB taps ‘extremely well bid’ dollar market for final benchmark of 2024
Addison Gong, August 28, 2024
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Volksbank Wien and Mandatum tier twos pull in spread buyers

VIENNA - SEPTEMBER 7: Volksbank branch on September 7, 2011 in Vienna. Volksbank was founded in 1850 and as of 2013 employs 20,000 people.
Atanas Dinov, August 28, 2024
Senior Debt
MUFG and CCDJ deals outline primary-secondary split
Atanas Dinov, August 29, 2024
Senior Debt
MassMutual reopens sterling FIG market
Atanas Dinov, August 28, 2024
Senior Debt
Diverse issuers enter unsecured FIG market
Atanas Dinov, August 27, 2024
FIG
Mizuho taps short end of Aussie dollar curve
Sarah Ainsworth, August 29, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Lloyds Bank GmbH readies Pfandbrief debut

A black horse sign, representing Lloyds Bank, is seen outside a branch of the bank, in central London, Britain on June 22, 2018
Frank Jackman, August 29, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Mediobanca appeals to ‘true’ buyers with €750m covered bond
Frank Jackman, August 28, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt prints €1bn five year covered
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
TD takes size across three year fixed and floating covered bonds
Frank Jackman, August 28, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPER Banca lands five year covered bond on target
Frank Jackman, August 27, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

US ABS technicals to face post-Labor Day test as election compresses window

Calm before a Storm - Thunderstorm with dark angry clouds in Grimsby, England
Nick Conforti, August 29, 2024
ABS Europe
Bank11’s fast start applauded as ABS latecomers face crowded market
George Smith, August 29, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Santander ABS syndicate head leaves bank
Tom Lemmon, August 29, 2024
CMBS Europe
CMBS stirs with Fora UK flexible leases deal
George Smith, August 28, 2024
CMBS US
Rate relief for US CMBS will come, but will take some time
Nick Conforti, August 28, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Swisscom dials in more M&A funding

Swisscom, Switzerland, Uri, Andermatt
Mike Turner, August 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
European corporates continue issuance onslaught
Sarah Ainsworth, August 28, 2024
Corporate Bonds
BT, Ford Motor and Realty Income tap sterling market
Sarah Ainsworth, August 27, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Reverse Yankee supply arrives as corporates eye attractive arbitrage
Sarah Ainsworth, August 27, 2024
GlobalCapital Podcast
The first Samurai: September survival
Ralph Sinclair, August 30, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Saudi duo bring jumbo deals into parched loan market but drought remains

Plant sprouting in dried cracked river bed soil. Overharvesting of rivers for agricultural purposes concept
Victoria Thiele, August 29, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Saudi Electricity signs $4bn revolver
Victoria Thiele, August 27, 2024
Syndicated Loans
PIF grows syndicate for $15bn revolver refi
Victoria Thiele, August 28, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Bulgaria scores dollar debt success

GC1872 Bulgaria cartoon.jpg
George Collard, August 29, 2024
Asia
Philippines, Khazanah bring quality Asian issuance to bond market
Rashmi Kumar, August 29, 2024
Emerging Markets
More than $2bn of orders for Equate Petro sukuk return
George Collard, August 29, 2024
Emerging Markets
Siauliu orders six times deal size on debut
George Collard, August 29, 2024
People and Markets
ADCB hires senior former Barclays EM bond banker
Francesca Young, August 28, 2024
Equity
Equity

LEG Immobilien reopens convertible market as ECM shows early autumn vigour

Duesseldorf, Germany. 17th Oct, 2023. The corporate headquarters of LEG Immobilien SE at the airport. Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/Alamy Live News
Gaia Freydefont, August 28, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Catena makes strategic fundraise, while club deals elsewhere see shareholders trim stakes or exit
Gaia Freydefont, August 29, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Long-only buyers pile into EQT’s block sale of BioGaia
Gaia Freydefont, August 28, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Shares in Axway begin trading after oversubscribed rights issue
Gaia Freydefont, August 27, 2024
People News
Maislish to leave Citadel after four months for new role outside finance
Gaia Freydefont, August 27, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Lloyds continues FIG coverage build-out with senior hire

Lloyds Bank HQ London from Alamy 29Aug24 575x375
Jon Hay, August 29, 2024
People News
Barclays hires IB head for France and BeLux
Gaia Freydefont, August 29, 2024
Technology
AIIB prices first bookbuilt public digital bond to 'build confidence, drive adoption'
Gaia Freydefont, August 27, 2024
EM People and Markets
BNPP hires former BCB deputy governor to lead LatAm economics
Oliver West, August 29, 2024
People News
Fitch changes insurance rating bosses
Jon Hay, August 29, 2024
Southpaw
Elhedery, Georges (HSBC) from co for use Aug24 crop 575x375.jpg
Southpaw
Will action man Elhedery ‘do a Citi’ at HSBC?
New CEO is under pressure to cut costs and bureaucracy, and Citigroup’s reorganisation could be a template. With top changes already this week, Georges Elhedery has shown he means business