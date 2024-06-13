GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1861

Top Stories
FIG
FIG market craves stability before issuance can resume
People on a Rollercoaster Ride
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK builds record book despite volatile backdrop

GC1861 DMO.jpg
Steve Gilmore, June 13, 2024
SSA
EU braves volatility with 15 year as SSA issuers bail out of market
Addison Gong, June 11, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
British Columbia success ends decades-long sterling absence
Steve Gilmore, June 13, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
IB Brandenburg sells eight year as peers stay on sidelines
Addison Gong, June 12, 2024
Supras and agencies
ADB prices FRN ahead of key US data
Addison Gong, June 11, 2024
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Co-op Bank returns to covered bonds with popular print

Sign and logo above the entrance of the co-operative bank on commercial street in leeds city centre
Frank Jackman, June 13, 2024
Asia
Singapore dollar bonds boom amid arb and stability
Rashmi Kumar, June 13, 2024
Covered Bonds
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank readies euro covered return
Frank Jackman, June 10, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Skipton diversifies with euro covered after long absence
Frank Jackman, June 12, 2024
FIG
Lower US inflation powers European FIG optimism pre-FOMC
Atanas Dinov, June 12, 2024
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Nationwide to ‘drop’ second prime RMBS tranche

High Wycombe, UK. 20th March, 2024. A Nationwide Building Society in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. Nationwide are reported to be considering buying out Virgin Money. Credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy
George Smith, June 13, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO managers nudge resets across 140bp threshold
Victoria Thiele, June 12, 2024
ABS Europe
NewDay first to open public sterling ABS after Barcelona
George Smith, June 12, 2024
CLOs US
Janus Henderson's CLO ETF reaches $10bn after record inflows
Tom Lemmon, June 11, 2024
CLOs US
BlueBay prices fourth CLO close to established managers
Victoria Thiele, June 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

ITV and K+S price bonds tightly despite wider volatility

Potash salt mine Germany from Alamy 12Jun24 575x375
Austin Barnes, June 12, 2024
Corporate Bonds
EDF electrifies with €3bn triple trancher
Mike Turner, June 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates shrug off European political woes
Mike Turner, June 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Motability picks up €2.59bn in shaky Monday market
Mike Turner, June 10, 2024
GlobalCapital Podcast
Things fall apart
Ralph Sinclair, June 14, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Mercedes-Benz soon to close refi of €11bn sustainability-linked loan

mercedes_Damler_Alamy_575x375_March12.jpg
Ana Fati, June 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Lagardère seals €1.95bn refinancing and eyes bond market
Ana Fati, June 10, 2024
Syndicated Loans
İşbank gets $1bn SLL, second largest of spring refinancing cycle
Ana Fati, June 13, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Garanti BBVA signs $435m SLL as lenders love Turkey again
Ana Fati, June 11, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLOs steams ahead as French shock derails other markets
Victoria Thiele, June 13, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Zambia drought makes investors ‘wary’ as new bonds start trading

Color satellite image of Zambia and neighbouring countries, with borders and mask.
George Collard, June 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
Akbank activates post-Fed CEEMEA supply
George Collard, June 13, 2024
GC View
Africa isn’t a country: bond market edition
Francesca Young, June 11, 2024
Emerging Markets
PKO rides choppy market to tighten by 25bp
George Collard, June 11, 2024
Emerging Markets
Arada Developments tightens second sukuk by 60bp
George Collard, June 11, 2024
Equity
Equity

UK ECM hopes for Raspberry ripple into summer and beyond

Raspberry ripple ice cream
Gaia Freydefont, June 13, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Aramco pops after $11bn sale makes internationals 30% of freefloat
Gaia Freydefont, June 10, 2024
Equity IPOs
Golden Goose sets price range as midcap IPOs recover
Gaia Freydefont, June 11, 2024
Equity IPOs
Long-onlies drive Raspberry Pi to hot IPO and debut
Gaia Freydefont, June 11, 2024
Equity IPOs
Dip in Alef blamed on retail after rare UAE tech IPO shines
Gaia Freydefont, June 12, 2024
People and Markets
ABS Europe

Europe's shift to the right could hinder sec reg process

Logo of the European Parliament at the facade of European Parliament building in Leopold Square. August 21, 2015 in Brussels, Be
Victoria Thiele, June 10, 2024
FIG People and Markets
SMBC Nikko hires from Goldman for FIG DCM
Atanas Dinov, June 12, 2024
People News
Goldman picks new corporate and EM origination heads
Jon Hay, June 11, 2024
People and Markets
Crédit Agricole head of US syndicate resigns
Francesca Young, June 10, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Battle-hardened Karofsky leaves IB field for assault on top job

UBS New York from Alamy 6Jun24 575x375
David Rothnie, June 13, 2024