Issue 1849

Top Stories
People and Markets
Syndicate desks hollowed out as revenues dwindle
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

‘Extraordinary’ BTP performance to persist as Italy delivers fresh linker

Rome, Italy. Trevi Fountain (Fontana di Trevi) most famous fountain of Rome.
Georgie Lee, March 22, 2024
Sovereigns
‘We are starting a journey’: Iceland green debut flourishes
Addison Gong, March 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
EU opens fresh green line for €7bn
Addison Gong, March 19, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Quebec mulls more public euros after 10 year benchmark
Georgie Lee, March 20, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Bremen revives 10 year Länder supply with €500m note
Addison Gong, March 20, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Central banks to shift FIG market into new gear

Ferrari interior showing Ferrari steering wheel and chrome gear stick, F1, Formula, one, auto, racing, motor, sports, car,
Atanas Dinov, March 22, 2024
FIG
Crédit Mutuel Arkéa senior offering gains from ‘brilliant timing’
Sarah Ainsworth, March 21, 2024
FIG
RBI pulls AT1 despite ‘successful bookbuild’
Sarah Ainsworth, March 20, 2024
FIG
ASR Nederland RT1 transaction ‘a walk in the park’
Sarah Ainsworth, March 20, 2024
Senior Debt
Investors welcome €7.5bn of Reverse Yankee FIG issuance
Atanas Dinov, March 19, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Aareal woes continue but Pfandbrief repricing ‘no more’

Construction site for owner-occupied homes at Tegel harbour basin, Berlin, Germany
Atanas Dinov, March 21, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered pipeline to pick up as Easter approaches
Frank Jackman, March 20, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CM Home Loans lands inside recent French covered bond supply
Frank Jackman, March 19, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
De Volksbank’s return to covered bonds lands close to fair value
Frank Jackman, March 19, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Arini notches 'remarkable' print on manager merit — but also market rally

Chestnut-fronted macaw (Ara severus) nesting in a palm tree. Native Bird of South America
Victoria Thiele, March 22, 2024
ABS Europe
German auto ABS flying as Bank11 and RCI Banque find success
George Smith, March 21, 2024
RMBS Europe
First Silverstone ‘drop’ a success for Nationwide
George Smith, March 20, 2024
CLOs US
US CLO managers rush to get refis and resets out the door
Tom Lemmon, March 19, 2024
ABS Europe
Stellantis seeks early E-Carat call amid VF liquidation
George Smith, March 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

End of good times in IG corporate bonds expected

conceptual background on the theme of loneliness and the end of the holiday, top view of the last piece of birthday cake on a white dirty plate
Mike Turner, March 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Equinix bonds still 20bp wide of pre-attack levels
Mike Turner, March 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
RCI lands flat and Schaeffler goes big
Mike Turner, March 21, 2024
GC View
The non-deal roadshow’s time to shine
Mike Turner, March 19, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Toyota drives US supply towards pandemic era records
Aidan Gregory, March 21, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Investcorp Capital ups RCF by $200m

Ana Fati, March 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
BAE Systems repays most of M&A bridge with jumbo bond
Ana Fati, March 21, 2024
CLOs Europe
Sculptor prices euro CLO comeback at bigger size
Victoria Thiele, March 21, 2024
CLOs Europe
Deutsche Bank launches euro CLO index
Victoria Thiele, March 20, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE

PKO Bank Polski crunches debut non-pref’s pricing by 40bp

George Collard, March 20, 2024
CEE
Turkey Wealth Fund flies into sukuk
Francesca Young, March 21, 2024
Asia
eHi resets China template as well-timed deal revs up Asia sentiment
Rashmi Kumar, March 21, 2024
CEE
Nova KBM prepares fresh €300m bond sale
George Collard, March 21, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Antofagasta mines $2.5bn term loan for Centinela expansion
Ana Fati, March 19, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Galderma prices biggest Swiss IPO since 2017

Aidan Gregory, March 21, 2024
Equity IPOs
Douglas slips in trading on Frankfurt debut
Aidan Gregory, March 21, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Vitruvian Partners cashes in on Trustpilot rally with £31m share sale
Aidan Gregory, March 20, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Rivetti family collars Moncler stake, sells block
Aidan Gregory, March 19, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Apollo achieves tighter discount on second Lottomatica sell-down
Aidan Gregory, March 19, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Musical chairs in DCM at Japanese banks

Jon Hay, March 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Equinix shot down mid-deal by short seller attack
Mike Turner, March 20, 2024
People News
JP Morgan loses levfin banker to GoldenTree
Francesca Young, March 18, 2024
CLOs
Lakemore Partners to close London office
Victoria Thiele, March 21, 2024
ABS Europe
Getting hot in here: Enpal clinches €1.1bn ABS warehouse
Tom Lemmon, March 20, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

First Boston: the banking model that never happened

David Rothnie, March 21, 2024