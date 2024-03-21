Issue 1849
Top Stories
‘A broad church’ of borrowers will tap the bond market as investor appetite remains red hot
Investors stay strapped into order books despite sharp tightening, as new entrants put sector in higher gear
Diverse pipeline will help to smooth deal flow even as spreads level off
Galderma will provide the European IPO market with another important data point when it begins trading on Friday
Companies can get undrawn loans at super-tight margins, drawn debt is dearer
Leader
Bank must accept a perfect deal may not be possible while it has Russia exposure
Lack of deals is keeping margins low, but volume and risk will return
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets