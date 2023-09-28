GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1825

Top Stories
Covered Bonds
Fear of deposit war and liquidity drain threaten bank bond market
Olly Copplestone cartoon Banks busk for funds 28Sep23.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

SSA new issue greenium dwindles in tough markets

kfw.jpg
Georgie Lee, September 28, 2023
Sovereigns
Denmark achieves ‘decent’ greenium despite shrinking advantage
Addison Gong, September 28, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Hessen takes ‘sensible approach’ and raises €1.75bn
Addison Gong, September 27, 2023
Supras and agencies
Agencies surge ahead in euros and dollars, despite uncertain market
Georgie Lee, September 26, 2023
Supras and agencies
MuniFin ‘seizes’ arb funding opportunity as sterling slides
Georgie Lee, September 28, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

NBG’s tier two deal reinforces ‘long Greece’ sentiment

GlobalCapital National Bank of Greece tier2 002.jpg
Atanas Dinov, September 26, 2023
Senior Debt
Citi grabs $5bn, Crédit Ag prices tight ahead of shutdown
David Rothnie, September 28, 2023
Senior Debt
ALD issues biggest bond after merger, Spar Nord debuts
Atanas Dinov, September 27, 2023
Regulatory Capital
BayernLB lands €300m tier two as it pays sub-benchmark premium
Atanas Dinov, September 27, 2023
Senior Debt
ING joins 'esoteric' senior FIG issuance with rare opco deal
Atanas Dinov, September 25, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Prima pays 4.25% covered bond coupon for two year term

Prima Banka HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, September 28, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising Rates: ‘Weakness everywhere’ as investors ‘see no upside’
Bill Thornhill, September 27, 2023
Covered Bonds
Danske diversifies with rare Swiss franc covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, September 26, 2023
Covered Bonds
Bendigo gets debut covered bond away as Prima lines up
Bill Thornhill, September 26, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond mart 'losing relevance' as issuers turn to unsecured
Atanas Dinov, September 25, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Insurers eat into non-QM loans in blow to securitization growth

Residential houses encroaching coastal wetlands. Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Texas, USA.
Kunyi Yang, September 29, 2023
RMBS
Sunak EPC U-turn no boon for buy-to-let RMBS
George Smith, September 28, 2023
RMBS
Unlock prices first ever rated home equity investment RMBS
Kunyi Yang, September 27, 2023
CLOs
Golub Capital prices biggest US CLO since 2020
Victoria Thiele, September 27, 2023
CLOs
Man GLG markets first European CLO under new manager
Victoria Thiele, September 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Private credit funds set their sights on IG companies

Young woman analyzing computer data
Mike Turner, September 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Suez demand tops £1.6bn in sterling sizzler
Mike Turner, September 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Telenor and ESB bag €1bn each, ESB with green leg
Mike Turner, September 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
BMW and EDP bring duos to increasingly creaky market
Mike Turner, September 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
LSEG follows Deutsche Börse into bonds
Mike Turner, September 26, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM Middle East

Rare highly rated tier two from FAB gives investors a treat

"Ras al Khaimah, Ras al Khaimah/United Arab Emirates - 10/11/2019: "First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Bank blue logo close-up on a blue sky sunny day. "
George Collard, September 27, 2023
CEE
We Soda starts bond debut in mid-9% area
George Collard, September 28, 2023
CEE
Slovenská sporiteľňa tightens first senior nearly 50bp
George Collard, September 26, 2023
CEE
OTP starts senior pref bond with hefty concession
George Collard, September 27, 2023
EM Asia
Historic index inclusion as India ramps up bond issuance
Rashmi Kumar, September 28, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Yellow Cake raises £102m as uranium prices surge

Yellow cake, powdery uranium oxide in Burwell filter press, Uranium City, Saskatchewan, Canada, North America
Aidan Gregory, September 28, 2023
Equity IPOs
Schott Pharma trades up following biggest German IPO since Porsche
Aidan Gregory, September 28, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Rare auctioned block in Admiral shares prices super-tightly
Aidan Gregory, September 26, 2023
Equity IPOs
Renk seeks valuation of up to €1.8bn
Aidan Gregory, September 25, 2023
People and Markets
Sovereigns

Sir Robert Stheeman to retire from UK DMO next year

London Skyline London Houses of Parliament London Big Ben London City of london City London Cityscape Union Flag flying England GB UK Europe
Georgie Lee, September 28, 2023
People and Markets
Lamberg heads to Tokyo to lead Crédit Agricole Japan
Atanas Dinov, September 22, 2023
RMBS
PCS calls for reform 'completion' as research backs power of STS
George Smith, September 27, 2023
CLOs
Tougher spread tiering between euro CLO managers is worth the pain
Victoria Thiele, September 27, 2023
GC View
Let the 2024 funding countdown begin — as soon as possible
Addison Gong, September 27, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Citi’s stealthy reshuffle ends an era for its investment bank

Citi_sign_575x375_PA_180620
David Rothnie, September 28, 2023