GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1819

Top Stories
CLOs
US CLO equity specialists spy opportunity as captive funds lose shine
New York: Yellow taxi cab speeds through busy traffic of downtown New York City on a rainy day. East 42nd strret, NY. Cloudy stormy weather
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

South Korea set to boost yen issuance with Samurai debut

Japan S Korea finmins_alamy_17Aug23
Addison Gong, August 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
KfW doubles sterling tap size to take £600m
Addison Gong, August 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
KommuneKredit adds £100m to 2025 sterling line
Addison Gong, August 16, 2023
Supras and agencies
Improved pricing lures NRW.Bank back to sterling
Addison Gong, August 14, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

SR-Bank’s second bail-in euro note enjoys the limelight

Gamle Stavanger ("Old Stavanger") is the finest concentration of 18th & 19th Century wooden buildings in Northern Europe
Frank Jackman, August 17, 2023
Senior Debt
NatWest scores strong result Down Under
Frank Jackman, August 16, 2023
Senior Debt
Bank of America breaks four year opco drought
David Rothnie, August 17, 2023
FIG
UK banks head east to fund across capital structure
Atanas Dinov, August 15, 2023
Senior Debt
Nationwide seals tight sterling senior preferred return
Frank Jackman, August 14, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered bonds to play catch-up as banks prioritise unsecured funding

Liquidity crunch HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, August 17, 2023
Covered Bonds
Berlin Hyp social sale sets up covered bond market reopening
Bill Thornhill, August 16, 2023
Covered Bonds
DZ Hyp enjoys first mover advantage with strong Pfandbrief reception
Bill Thornhill, August 17, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising Rates: higher yields draw real money demand
Bill Thornhill, August 15, 2023
Covered Bonds
Swiss franc issuance to heat up next week
Frank Jackman, August 17, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Declining used car prices in US put pressure on ABS severities

cash paid for used cars,castrol,motorline,MG sports car,color, colored, colorful, colour, colourful, day, doors, green,
Ayse Kelce, August 17, 2023
CMBS
Potential WeWork bankruptcy puts US CMBS on alert
Kunyi Yang, August 17, 2023
CLOs
Refis to breathe life into US CLOs as Elmwood prices
Tom Lemmon, August 15, 2023
ABS
Credit Acceptance increases rare revolving subprime auto ABS
Ayse Kelce, August 15, 2023
CLOs
European CLO spreads ‘stuck’ as September pipeline builds
Victoria Thiele, August 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

European corporates hold breath as crisis engulfs China

--FILE--View of an exhibition hall of Chinese real estate developer Country Garden in Shanghai, China, 2 August 2018. The Malaysian government said
Mike Turner, August 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates can only watch on as other markets thrive
Mike Turner, August 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG debt funds bulge with fresh cash
Mike Turner, August 14, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Nomura AM becomes the newest investor in European hybrids
Mike Turner, August 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Siemens Gamesa spreads swing wider on tech problems
Mike Turner, August 16, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Fed minutes to cause more EM pain ahead of primary market restart

Folks load tram car at base, Jackson Hole Aerial Tram, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Village, Wyoming.
George Collard, August 17, 2023
EM Middle East
Saudi recession and deficit may not alter funding plans
George Collard, August 16, 2023
Asia
Asia bond market rocked again on Country Garden woes
Rashmi Kumar, August 17, 2023
EM LatAm
Chilean genco securitization tightens with PP to come
Oliver West, August 15, 2023
EM Middle East
Almarai seeks return of Asian buyers
George Collard, August 14, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

CVC reboots listing plans amid European IPO pressure

Person holding cellphone with logo of company CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA on screen with business webpage. Focus on phone display.
Aidan Gregory, August 17, 2023
Equity IPOs
Gloomy economic outlook weighs on UK equity capital markets
Aidan Gregory, August 16, 2023
GC View
Arm’s jumbo flotation can lend the IPO market a helping hand
Aidan Gregory, August 16, 2023
Equity-Linked
Akamai Technologies sells new jumbo convert after IG rating
Aidan Gregory, August 15, 2023
Equity-Linked
Utility sector is powering a resurgence of the US convertible market in 2023
Aidan Gregory, August 14, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Not drowning but waving: new joiners make most of ‘unprecedented times’

Battle Creek Michigan USA July 4, 2019; Happy children laugh as they ride on a roller coaster at the Field of Flight event
John Crabb, August 17, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Santander taps former Barclays ECM banker as EMEA strategic equity head
Aidan Gregory, August 17, 2023
ABS
Debate around FCA definition of ‘public’ securitization heats up
George Smith, August 15, 2023
ABS
FCA’s securitization consultation reveals flawed strategy
George Smith, August 16, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Reasons to be cheerful as banks walk cost tightrope

tightrope.jpg
David Rothnie, August 17, 2023