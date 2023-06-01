GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1808

Top Stories
Equity IPOs
Size isn’t everything as markets eye Europe’s biggest IPO with caution
glass making factory, production assembly, Czech Republic
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Asia bond issuers back in euros amid hopes of issuance revival

Asian tourists Europe_alamy_1June23
Addison Gong, June 01, 2023
SSA
Debt ceiling vote fuels positive vibes for SSA new issues
Georgie Lee, June 01, 2023
Supras and agencies
KfW makes most of sterling arb
Addison Gong, May 31, 2023
Asia
‘Priced to perfection’: Hong Kong goes all out with $6bn green jumbo
Rashmi Kumar, June 01, 2023
SSA
Land NRW generates ‘overwhelming’ demand as IDB Invest pushes out maturities
Georgie Lee, May 31, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Banks reel in short dated euro funding with floater re-emergence

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada - 12 August 2021: Former Bank of Montreal building
Atanas Dinov, June 01, 2023
FIG
Crédit Agricole and HSBC beef up funding in Asia
Atanas Dinov, June 02, 2023
Senior Debt
Investor preference tilts BFCM to expand long senior tranche
Atanas Dinov, June 01, 2023
Senior Debt
ZKB debuts novel bail-in structure in euros
Frank Jackman, June 01, 2023
Senior Debt
Swedbank mirrors Nordea with tightly priced Swissie senior
Frank Jackman, May 31, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Present 10s: issuers sprint to hit bid for long dated covered bonds

Team Rabobank rider during the Prologue stage of the 2007 Tour de France London UK. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.
Bill Thornhill, June 01, 2023
Covered Bonds
Nationwide reprices UK covered bonds back inside RMBS
Bill Thornhill, June 01, 2023
Covered Bonds
Rabo and Arkéa get in on 10 year covered bond act
Atanas Dinov, May 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
Crédit Agricole proves vast structural covered bond bid for duration
Bill Thornhill, May 30, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising rates: Bunds capped at 2.55% as EU preps two-part sale
Bill Thornhill, May 30, 2023
Securitization
Securitization

UK regulators implored to look at securitization capital treatment rules

rectangular rubber stamp on ink pad on white desk
George Smith, June 01, 2023
ABS
ABS hits brakes amid rates uncertainty and debt ceiling saga
Ayse Kelce, June 01, 2023
RMBS
Second-lien RMBS set to resist normalising home prices
Kunyi Yang, June 01, 2023
Securitization
Swiss fintech Teylor secures €275m private securitization
Tom Lemmon, June 01, 2023
RMBS
JP Morgan prepares $451m prime RMBS
Kunyi Yang, May 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

RCI and Statnett glow green across ratings spectrum

Statnett_logo_from_company_mediaLibrary_2.jpg
Mike Turner, June 01, 2023
Corporate Bonds
A rated corporates light up euros amid bid for low beta
Mike Turner, May 30, 2023
GC View
Intraday patience is a virtue
Mike Turner, May 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG sterling corp credit will lag euros in any rally
Mike Turner, May 31, 2023
Corporate Bonds
CVS grabs $5bn before debt ceiling fix
David Rothnie, June 01, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Responsible Investment

Greenwashing defined — now wait for the clampdown

Greenwashing protest demonstration 2021 from Alamy 1Jun23 crop 575x375
Jon Hay, June 01, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Africa Finance Corp’s $625m loan oversubscribed as it shuns bonds
Marta Imarisio, May 30, 2023
LevFin
US bakery is rare euro levloan issuer in faltering market
Marta Imarisio, June 01, 2023
LevFin
Manulife hires MD for private markets distribution
Oscar Laurikka, May 30, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Handelsbanken sells Finnish business to trio
Marta Imarisio, May 31, 2023
Emerging Markets
Supras and agencies

Cabei scores ESG goal with world’s first sports bond

GlobalCapital Sports Bond 002.jpg
Oliver West, June 01, 2023
Emerging Markets
Agrobank and the case of the mystery mandate
Francesca Young, June 01, 2023
EM LatAm
Peru stays in soles for long-awaited return
Oliver West, June 01, 2023
Emerging Markets
FAB sets tight spread on enlarged green deal
Francesca Young, May 30, 2023
Emerging Markets
Slovakia polishes off 2023 bond needs
Francesca Young, June 01, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Femsa bows out of Heineken investment with €3.7bn selldown

GC1808 Deal cartoon Heineken.jpg
Aidan Gregory, May 31, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Investors show up for Castellum rights issue despite sector struggles
Victoria Thiele, June 01, 2023
Equity IPOs
WE Soda plots biggest London IPO since 2021
Victoria Thiele, May 31, 2023
Equity IPOs
Ferretti sets sail for Italy with dual listing
Victoria Thiele, May 30, 2023
GC View
Europe should learn lessons from IPOs in the Middle East
Aidan Gregory, May 31, 2023
People and Markets
Covered Bonds

UBS expands SSA and covered bond trading desk

UBS London HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, May 30, 2023
People and Markets
Volvo AB marks a number of firsts for Origin Markets
Georgie Lee, May 26, 2023
People and Markets
Crédit Agricole promotes veteran to head corp fin desk
Marta Imarisio, June 01, 2023
People and Markets
Pemberton commits to ESG with new head of sustainable investing
Marta Imarisio, May 31, 2023
SSA People and Markets
ING’s chief European rates strategist to leave
Addison Gong, May 30, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Mediobanca courts billionaires in IB growth plan

mediobanca.jpg
David Rothnie, June 01, 2023