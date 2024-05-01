GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Global Derivatives Awards
May 01, 2024 02:47 PM
Derivatives 2024 shortlist

Winners will be announced at events in both London and New York in September

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are delighted to present the shortlist for our 2024 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.

Key Dates:

Pitches begin: May 1

Deadline for pitching: June 28

Winners revealed: September

The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

In addition to the categories shortlisted below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. However, these are no longer pitched awards and the winners will instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

Shortlists

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Natixis
    Nomura
    Société Générale
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole

    Natixis

    Société Générale
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Bank of America
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    Natixis
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    UBS
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    HSBC
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Société Générale
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    Société Générale
    Custodian Bank of the Year  
    BNP Paribas
    BNY Mellon
    Citi
    Northern Trust
    State Street
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    CIBC Capital Markets
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Santander
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Société Générale
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year  
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    UBS
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Barclays
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Société Générale
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year 
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    JP Morgan

  • Service Provider Awards

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Citadel Securities
    Jump Trading
    Optiver
    XTX Markets
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Citadel Securities
    Headlands
    Jump Trading
    XTX Markets
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    BlackRock
    Citadel
    ExodusPoint Capital Management
    GoldenTree Asset Management
    Millennium Management
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Fenics Market Data
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Société Générale
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Fenics Market Data
    ICE Data Services
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    FinPricing
    Numerix
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Likezero
    Numerix
    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Adenza
    Bloomberg Professional Services
    Chatham Financial
    Derivative Path
    Promontory Financial Group
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year 
    Acadia
    Droit
    JWG Group
    LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
    Novatus Advisory
    OpenGamma
    Skylight IPV
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Bloomberg
    FTSE Russell
    MSCI
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Solactive
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Fenics Go
    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb
    Trad-X
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTRAA
    Quantile
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTRAA
    Quantile
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    ICE Clear Europe
    JSCC
    LCH
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    CME Group
    LCH
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Eaton Partners
    Evercore Private Funds Group
    PJT Park Hill
    Stone Mountain Capital
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year 
    Bloomberg
    NEX SEF
    Tradeweb Markets
    Tradition SEF
    Tullett Prebon
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year  
    Cassini Systems
    Derivative Path
    Likezero
    Numerix
    Quantifi
    Transcend Street
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Bosonic
    Compass Financial Technologies
    FTSE Russell
    GFO-X
    Paxos Trust Company
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    CME Group
    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP

  • Law Firm Awards

    European Law Firm of the Year  
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year  
    A&O Shearman
    Ashurst
    Clifford Chance
    King & Wood Mallesons
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    A&O Shearman
    Cadwalader
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Mayer Brown
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    Borden Ladner Gervais
    McCarthy Tétrault
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
    Stikeman Elliott

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    CBOE Global Markets
    CME Group
    Eurex
    ICE
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    CME Group
    Eurex
    Euronext
    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Asia Pacific Exchange
    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
    HKEX
    JPX
    SGX Group
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    CME Group
    Nasdaq
    Nodal

  • Broker Awards

    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia  
    BGC Group
    ICAP
    Tullett Prebon
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    BGC Group
    ICAP
    Tullett Prebon

  • Other Awards

    Industry Association of the Year 
    FIA
    ISDA
    SIFMA
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    Ascent RLM
    ION
    ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting
    Marex Solutions

GlobalCapital

