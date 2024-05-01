GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Global Derivatives Awards
Winners will be announced at events in both London and New York in September
Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are delighted to present the shortlist for our 2024 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.
Key Dates:
Pitches begin: May 1
Deadline for pitching: June 28
Winners revealed: September
The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.
Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.
In addition to the categories shortlisted below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. However, these are no longer pitched awards and the winners will instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.
To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles
For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson
Shortlists
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
HSBC
Natixis
Société GénéraleFX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
NatixisCredit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganInterest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Natixis
Nomura
Société GénéraleStructured Products House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Société GénéraleCommodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaBank of America
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
NatixisResearch & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
BNP Paribas
UBSClearing Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBCInflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Citi
Société GénéraleDerivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Santander
Société GénéraleVolatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Société GénéraleCustodian Bank of the YearBNP Paribas
BNY Mellon
Citi
Northern Trust
State StreetCanada Derivatives House of the YearCIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesLatin America Derivatives House of the YearBBVA
BNP Paribas
SantanderAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Citi
Morgan StanleyAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Barclays
CitiAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Citi
JP MorganAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyAmericas Structured Products House of the YearBNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Société GénéraleAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearBank of America
Citi
Morgan StanleyAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearBank of America
Barclays
Citi
UBSAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearBarclays
Bank of America
Citi
Société GénéraleAmericas Inflation Derivatives House of the YearBNP Paribas
CitiAmericas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the YearBank of America
JP Morgan
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & AsiaCitadel Securities
Jump Trading
Optiver
XTX MarketsAmericas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearCitadel Securities
Headlands
Jump Trading
XTX MarketsHedge Fund of the YearBlackRock
Citadel
ExodusPoint Capital Management
GoldenTree Asset Management
Millennium ManagementData and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & AsiaFenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P Global
Société GénéraleAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearFenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P GlobalGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearFinPricing
Numerix
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Risk Management Provider of the YearLikezero
Numerix
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P GlobalAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearAdenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
Derivative Path
Promontory Financial GroupRegulatory Solutions Provider of the YearAcadia
Droit
JWG Group
LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
Novatus Advisory
OpenGamma
Skylight IPVIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearBloomberg
FTSE Russell
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
SolactiveOTC Trading Venue of the YearFenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb
Trad-XOptimisation Service of the Year – Europe & AsiaCapitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAA
QuantileAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearCapitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAA
QuantileDerivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & AsiaICE Clear Europe
JSCC
LCHAmericas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearCME Group
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCCPlacement Agent of the YearEaton Partners
Evercore Private Funds Group
PJT Park Hill
Stone Mountain CapitalAmericas Swap Execution Facility of the YearBloomberg
NEX SEF
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition SEF
Tullett PrebonDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearCassini Systems
Derivative Path
Likezero
Numerix
Quantifi
Transcend StreetDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearBosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
FTSE Russell
GFO-X
Paxos Trust CompanyWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearCME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAP
European Law Firm of the YearA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer BrownAsia-Pacific Law Firm of the YearA&O Shearman
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersUS Law Firm of the YearA&O Shearman
Cadwalader
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Mayer BrownCanada Law Firm of the YearBlakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearCBOE Global Markets
CME Group
Eurex
ICEEuropean Derivatives Exchange of the YearCME Group
Eurex
Euronext
ICEAsia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the YearAsia Pacific Exchange
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
JPX
SGX GroupAmericas Derivatives Exchange of the YearB3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
CME Group
Nasdaq
Nodal
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & AsiaBGC Group
ICAP
Tullett PrebonAmericas Interdealer Broker of the YearBGC Group
ICAP
Tullett Prebon
Industry Association of the YearFIA
ISDA
SIFMADigital Solution of the YearAscent RLM
ION
ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting
Marex Solutions