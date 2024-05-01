GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Global Derivatives Awards

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are delighted to present the shortlist for our 2024 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.

Key Dates:

Pitches begin: May 1

Deadline for pitching: June 28

Winners revealed: September

The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

In addition to the categories shortlisted below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. However, these are no longer pitched awards and the winners will instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

Shortlists