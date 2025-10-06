Derivatives Awards 2025: Numerix sets the standard in pricing and risk

You’ve just won both Pricing & Valuation Provider and Risk Management Provider of the Year. What does that say about Numerix’s place in the market?

Winning these awards is a testament to our leadership in capital markets solutions across pricing, valuation, and risk. Around 50% of our operating budget is invested in research and development to make sure clients have access to the most advanced models, methodologies and software capabilities. It’s that commitment that has established Numerix as the go-to partner for sell-side and buy-side institutions facing complex and fast-moving markets.

Beyond analytics and technology, these awards also reflect a customer-first approach. We collaborate closely with clients to ensure our solutions are practical, easy to deploy and aligned with regulatory and strategic goals. Numerix continues to set industry standards with the broadest cross-asset analytics libraries, unmatched flexibility and seamless integration into client workflows. Ultimately, this recognition from GlobalCapital highlights not just our leadership, but our ability to help clients turn risk into opportunity.

What sets your approach to pricing and valuation apart from others?

Numerix is committed to an analytics-first approach to pricing. Rather than starting with broad front-to-back workflows, we’ve built the most comprehensive cross-asset analytics library available. That means our clients get the utmost precision and consistency across products and use cases. Our tools are accessible via Excel, Python, Java, .NET, or NxCore, our cloud-native analytics platform.

NxCore Python brings everything together in a single SDK. That gives clients a comprehensive framework for advanced pricing, risk assessment, and portfolio analysis. Continuous innovation—like stochastic volatility models, enhanced XVA capabilities, and expanded coverage — keeps us ahead of the curve. Our differentiation lies in delivering cutting-edge analytics seamlessly integrated into workflows, which allow clients to stay competitive and ahead of market demands.

With new rules, volatility and digital change reshaping risk management, how are you helping clients stay ahead?

When it comes to risk management, technology is moving fast and traditional front-to-back software is becoming outdated. Tighter regulation and heightened geopolitical uncertainty is only making that software more obsolete. Both the buy and sell side need flexible, cutting-edge solutions to navigate this shift and that’s where we come in. Numerix has built a robust technology stack that delivers a single source of analytics across asset classes. These can be accessed on the desktop, integrated into platforms or deployed as a full enterprise solution. We’ve also expanded our coverage to close gaps in areas like fixed income so that our analytics are truly comprehensive.

Can you give us some real examples of how clients are using your solutions — in trading, portfolio risk or capital management?

For pricing, we provide accurate, flexible, and timely OTC derivatives valuations and sensitivities with the broadest product coverage in the industry. The acquisitions of FINCAD, PolyPaths and Kynex have expanded our analytics to fixed income and structured finance, and convertible pricing, strengthening our ability to serve clients across asset classes.

Our platform combines industry-standard models for vanilla and exotic derivatives, structured products, and custom payoffs with comprehensive fixed income and structured finance coverage. Flexible architecture supports scalable derivatives structuring, market-consistent valuations, and detailed sensitivities, including custom Greeks.

On the risk side, Numerix delivers real-time and on-demand analytics for OTC derivatives, fixed income, and structured finance portfolios—covering XVA, PFE, market risk, stress testing, back-testing, capital, and margin. Because everything we do is grounded in quantitative research, Numerix sets the standard for analytics and technology solutions across the trade lifecycle.

What technology trends are having the biggest impact on your business, and how are you responding?

One big trend we’re seeing today is increased cloud adoption. Alongside that, Python’s dominance and the need for intraday risk reporting and real-time visibility into positions are shaping how clients work. Numerix leads these trends with NxCore, our cloud-native platform, and NxCore Python, a unified SDK that integrates seamlessly with Python’s rich ecosystem. Clients and partners alike rely on Numerix for timely pricing and risk analytics that support both decision-making — curves, models, method selection — and optimal delivery of results such as pricing, valuation, and risk reports. By aligning with modern tech stacks and continually innovating, Numerix enables clients to leverage these trends without disrupting workflows, making technology a real strategic advantage.

Beyond technology, what big themes are set to shape derivatives and risk management — and how is Numerix positioned for them?

Geopolitical instability and regulatory change are set to impact the global derivatives markets. Stricter reporting and capital requirements demand accurate, auditable analytics. Geopolitical shocks, inflation and cross-asset correlations intensify volatility across portfolios. At the same time, the rapid growth of emerging markets — particularly in regions like South America — requires broader product coverage and more localized modeling to meet evolving client needs.

Numerix is fully equipped to address these dynamics. Our solutions provide the scalable and flexible technological solutions institutions need for regulatory compliance, the advanced models required to manage volatility and expanded regional coverage to support growth in new markets. With cross-asset analytics, flexible architecture, and a client-first approach, Numerix enables clients to manage these pressures and capture new opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.