GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners!
GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners!

GlobalCapital
September 20, 2024 02:05 PM
GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards

The Americas derivatives market gathered in New York to celebrate the standout names from across the industry

Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came to together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 19 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

For the third year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation shone through during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Clearing, Equity and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

Santander took home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, while CIBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year.

Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and remaining at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for a seventh consecutive year.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, GlobalCapital seeks in the Awards to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.

The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges. Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Americas Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: CIBC Capital Markets

    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander

    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Barclays

    Bank of America
    Citi
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    JP Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    Winner: Société Générale

    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year  
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    UBS
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    Société Générale

  • Service Provider Awards

    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Citadel Securities

    Headlands
    Jump Trading
    XTX Markets
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management

    BlackRock
    Citadel
    ExodusPoint Capital Management
    Millennium Management
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Market Data

    ICE Data Services
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix

    FinPricing
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Adenza
    Bloomberg Professional Services
    Chatham Financial
    Promontory Financial Group
    Americas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Droit

    Acadia
    JWG Group
    LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
    Novatus Advisory
    OpenGamma
    Skylight IPV
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go

    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb
    Trad-X
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Winner: OSTTRA

    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    Quantile
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    LCH
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Cassini
    Likezero
    Numerix
    Quantifi
    Transcend Street

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Americas Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: A&O Shearman

    Cadwalader
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Mayer Brown
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Stikeman Elliott

    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    Borden Ladner Gervais
    McCarthy Tétrault
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    Nasdaq
    Nodal

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP

    BGC Group

Topics

Polls and AwardsAmericas Derivatives AwardsAwardsDerivatives
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles
Gift this article