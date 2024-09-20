GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners!
The Americas derivatives market gathered in New York to celebrate the standout names from across the industry
Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came to together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 19 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.
For the third year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation shone through during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Clearing, Equity and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.
Santander took home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, while CIBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year.
Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and remaining at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for a seventh consecutive year.
The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.
Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, GlobalCapital seeks in the Awards to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.
The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges. Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.
As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The Winners
Americas Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaCanada Derivatives House of the YearWinner: CIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesLatin America Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Santander
BBVA
BNP ParibasAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Morgan StanleyAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Barclays
Bank of America
CitiAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
JP MorganAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyAmericas Structured Products House of the YearWinner: Société Générale
BNP Paribas
JP MorganAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Morgan StanleyAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
UBSAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Société Générale
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearWinner: Citadel Securities
Headlands
Jump Trading
XTX MarketsHedge Fund of the YearWinner: GoldenTree Asset Management
BlackRock
Citadel
ExodusPoint Capital Management
Millennium ManagementAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearWinner: Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P GlobalGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
FinPricing
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Adenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
Promontory Financial GroupAmericas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the YearWinner: Droit
Acadia
JWG Group
LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
Novatus Advisory
OpenGamma
Skylight IPVOTC Trading Venue of the YearWinner: Fenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb
Trad-XAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearWinner: OSTTRA
Capitalab
Capitolis
QuantileAmericas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearWinner: CME Group
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCCDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Cassini
Likezero
Numerix
Quantifi
Transcend Street
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Latham & WatkinsAmericas Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer BrownUS Law Firm of the YearWinner: A&O Shearman
Cadwalader
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Mayer BrownCanada Law Firm of the YearWinner: Stikeman Elliott
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICEAmericas Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
Nasdaq
Nodal
Global Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAPAmericas Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAP
BGC Group