GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners!

Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came to together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 19 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

For the third year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation shone through during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Clearing, Equity and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

Santander took home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, while CIBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year.

Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and remaining at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for a seventh consecutive year.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, GlobalCapital seeks in the Awards to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients.

The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges. Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners