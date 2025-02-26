GlobalCapital launches the 2025 Global Derivatives Awards
Winners will be presented at live events in London and New York in September
GlobalCapital is pleased to open for entries to the Global Derivatives awards 2025, recognising the leader players from across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The awards focus on innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.
Those active in the derivatives industry are invited to put themselves forward to be included in the shortlists, which will be published in late April. Those nominated will be invited to pitch to win their categories throughout May and June. A full explanation of the process can be found on our Awards Page. A full list of categories is below.
Key Dates:
Submission deadline: March 28, 2025
Shortlist published/pitching begins: April 24, 2025
Pitch deadline: June 27, 2025
Winners revealed: September 2025
To nominate your organisation, please either provide a short submission of up to two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1, 2024 to March 28, 2025. This should be uploaded to our entry system.
You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem whom you have encountered and that have impressed you over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.
Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April, from which the winner will be selected. We will invite nominees to pitch in each category throughout May and June.
When putting together the shortlists, and choosing the winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your entry should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.
There will be no shortlists for the Global, Americas, and Europe & Asia House of the Year awards, or the Global Interdealer Broker, Global Law Firm, Americas Law Firm and Thought Leader in ESG awards. The winners will be chosen based on the content of pitches in other categories.
Pitch meetings will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles
For commercial enquiries, please contact the sales team
Categories
-
Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Custodian Bank of the Year
Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
-
Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
European Law Firm of the Year
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
US Law Firm of the Year
Canada Law Firm of the Year
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
-
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Hedge Fund of the Year
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Americas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
Placement Agent of the Year
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
-
Broker AwardsGlobal Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
-
Thought Leader in ESG (no shortlist/pitches)
Industry Association of the Year
Digital Solution of the Year