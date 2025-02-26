GlobalCapital launches the 2025 Global Derivatives Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to open for entries to the Global Derivatives awards 2025, recognising the leader players from across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The awards focus on innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.

Those active in the derivatives industry are invited to put themselves forward to be included in the shortlists, which will be published in late April. Those nominated will be invited to pitch to win their categories throughout May and June. A full explanation of the process can be found on our Awards Page. A full list of categories is below.

Key Dates:

Submission deadline: March 28, 2025

Shortlist published/pitching begins: April 24, 2025

Pitch deadline: June 27, 2025

Winners revealed: September 2025

To nominate your organisation, please either provide a short submission of up to two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1, 2024 to March 28, 2025. This should be uploaded to our entry system.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem whom you have encountered and that have impressed you over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April, from which the winner will be selected. We will invite nominees to pitch in each category throughout May and June.

When putting together the shortlists, and choosing the winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your entry should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

There will be no shortlists for the Global, Americas, and Europe & Asia House of the Year awards, or the Global Interdealer Broker, Global Law Firm, Americas Law Firm and Thought Leader in ESG awards. The winners will be chosen based on the content of pitches in other categories.

Pitch meetings will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please contact the sales team

Categories

Bank Awards Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)

Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia

Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia

Custodian Bank of the Year

Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year

Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year

Law Firm Awards Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)

European Law Firm of the Year

Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year

Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)

US Law Firm of the Year

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Exchange Awards Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year Service Providers Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Hedge Fund of the Year

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year

Global Market Risk Provider of the Year

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Americas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year

Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

OTC Trading Venue of the Year

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

Placement Agent of the Year

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year

Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year

Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

Broker Awards Broker Awards Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

Other Awards Thought Leader in ESG (no shortlist/pitches)

Industry Association of the Year

Digital Solution of the Year

Click here to download the category list.