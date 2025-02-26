GlobalCapital launches the 2025 Global Derivatives Awards

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital launches the 2025 Global Derivatives Awards

GlobalCapital
February 26, 2025 01:33 PM

Winners will be presented at live events in London and New York in September

GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards 2025 launch

GlobalCapital is pleased to open for entries to the Global Derivatives awards 2025, recognising the leader players from across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The awards focus on innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.

Those active in the derivatives industry are invited to put themselves forward to be included in the shortlists, which will be published in late April. Those nominated will be invited to pitch to win their categories throughout May and June. A full explanation of the process can be found on our Awards Page. A full list of categories is below.

ENTER NOW

Key Dates:

Submission deadline: March 28, 2025

Shortlist published/pitching begins: April 24, 2025

Pitch deadline: June 27, 2025

Winners revealed: September 2025

To nominate your organisation, please either provide a short submission of up to two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1, 2024 to March 28, 2025. This should be uploaded to our entry system.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem whom you have encountered and that have impressed you over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April, from which the winner will be selected. We will invite nominees to pitch in each category throughout May and June.

When putting together the shortlists, and choosing the winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your entry should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

There will be no shortlists for the Global, Americas, and Europe & Asia House of the Year awards, or the Global Interdealer Broker, Global Law Firm, Americas Law Firm and Thought Leader in ESG awards. The winners will be chosen based on the content of pitches in other categories.

ENTER NOW

Pitch meetings will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please contact the sales team

Categories

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    European Law Firm of the Year
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
    Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    US Law Firm of the Year
    Canada Law Firm of the Year

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

  • Service Providers

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
    Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
    Americas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

  • Broker Awards

    Broker Awards
    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Thought Leader in ESG (no shortlist/pitches)
    Industry Association of the Year
    Digital Solution of the Year

Click here to download the category list.

Topics

Polls and AwardsDerivatives Global AwardsAmericas Derivatives AwardsDerivativesAwards
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles

Gift this article