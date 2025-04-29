GlobalCapital presents the nominees in its 2025 Derivatives Awards
The winning organisations will be announced at events in both London and New York in September
Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the leading players from all areas of the international derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are pleased to reveal the shortlists for our 2025 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.
Key Dates:
Pitches begin: May 1
Deadline for pitching: June 27
Winners revealed: September 11 in London and September 24 in New York
The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
Pitch meetings will last between 30 and 45 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.
Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and sustainability.
In addition to the categories listed below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. The winners will be based on an institution’s performance across other categories, and no specific pitches will be taken.
Shortlists
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
Natixis
Société Générale
UBSFX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
Natixis
Standard CharteredCredit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
NomuraInterest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaJP Morgan
Natixis
Nomura
Natwest Markets
Société GénéraleStructured Products House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
HSBC
JP Morgan
Société GénéraleCommodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaBank of America
Citi
Natixis
Standard CharteredResearch & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBNP Paribas
HSBC
JP Morgan
Nomura
UBSClearing Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaBank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
NomuraInflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
HSBC
Deutsche Bank
Nomura
SantanderDerivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
BNP Paribas
HSBC
Natwest Markets
SantanderVolatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaBarclays
Deutsche Bank
Société GénéraleCustodian Bank of the YearBNY Mellon
Citi
Northern Trust
State StreetCanada Derivatives House of the YearBMO Capital Markets
CIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesLatin America Derivatives House of the YearBBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
SantanderAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Barclays
JP Morgan
UBSAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Barclays
Citi
JP MorganAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Wells FargoAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Citi
JP MorganAmericas Structured Products House of the YearBNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Société GénéraleAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearMorgan Stanley
Goldman Sachs
UBSAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearBank of America
Citi
Société GénéraleAmericas Inflation Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
Barclays
CitiAmericas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the YearBank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
SantanderAmericas Volatility Derivatives House of the YearBank of America
JP Morgan
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & AsiaCitadel Securities
Jump Trading
XTX MarketsAmericas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearCitadel Securities
Headlands
Jump TradingHedge Fund of the YearCitadel
GoldenTree Asset Management
Millennium ManagementData and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & AsiaFenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P Global
Société GénéraleAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearFenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
NumerixGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearNumerix
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Risk Management Provider of the YearNumerix
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearAdenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
Derivative Path
IBM PromontoryRegulatory Solutions Provider of the YearAcadia
Droit
JWG Group
LSEG Regulatory Reporting
Novatus Advisory
OpenGammaIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearBloomberg
FTSE Russell
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones IndicesOTC Trading Venue of the YearFenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb
Trad-XOptimisation Service of the Year – Europe & AsiaCapitalab
Capitolis
OSTTRA
QuantileAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearCapitalab
Capitolis
OSTTRA
QuantileDerivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & AsiaICE Clear Europe
JSCC
LCH
MarexAmericas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearCME Group
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCCPlacement Agent of the YearEaton Partners
Lazard
PJT Park Hill
Stone Mountain CapitalAmericas Swap Execution Facility of the YearBloomberg
NEX SEF
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition SEF
Tullett PrebonDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearCassini
Derivative Path
Likezero
Quantifi
Transcend StreetDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearBosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
Deberit
FTSE Russell
MarexWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearCME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
Parameter Climate
TP ICAP
European Law Firm of the YearA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer BrownAsia-Pacific Law Firm of the YearA&O Shearman
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersUS Law Firm of the YearCadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Mayer BrownCanada Law Firm of the YearBlakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearCBOE Global Markets
CME Group
Eurex
ICEEuropean Derivatives Exchange of the YearCME Group
Eurex
Euronext
ICEAsia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the YearBursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
JPX
SGX GroupAmericas Derivatives Exchange of the YearB3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
CME Group
Nasdaq
Nodal
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & AsiaBGC Group
TP ICAP
TraditionAmericas Interdealer Broker of the YearBGC Group
TP ICAP
Tradition
Industry Association of the YearFIA
ISDA
SIFMADigital Solution of the YearAscentAI
First Derivative
FIS
ION
ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting