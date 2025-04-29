GlobalCapital presents the nominees in its 2025 Derivatives Awards

Polls and Awards

April 29, 2025 02:20 PM

The winning organisations will be announced at events in both London and New York in September

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the leading players from all areas of the international derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are pleased to reveal the shortlists for our 2025 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.

Key Dates:

Pitches begin: May 1

Deadline for pitching: June 27

Winners revealed: September 11 in London and September 24 in New York

The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Pitch meetings will last between 30 and 45 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and sustainability.

In addition to the categories listed below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. The winners will be based on an institution’s performance across other categories, and no specific pitches will be taken.

Please click here to download a PDF version of the shortlist.

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with the sales team

Shortlists

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    UBS
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    Natixis
    Standard Chartered
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Nomura
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Nomura
    Natwest Markets
    Société Générale
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Société Générale
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Natixis
    Standard Chartered
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Nomura
    UBS
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Nomura
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Barclays
    HSBC
    Deutsche Bank
    Nomura
    Santander
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    Natwest Markets
    Santander
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    Société Générale
    Custodian Bank of the Year  
    BNY Mellon
    Citi
    Northern Trust
    State Street
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    BMO Capital Markets
    CIBC Capital Markets
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Santander
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    JP Morgan
    UBS
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Wells Fargo
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Société Générale
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year  
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Morgan Stanley
    Goldman Sachs
    UBS
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Société Générale
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year 
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
    Bank of America
    JP Morgan

  • Service Provider Awards

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Citadel Securities
    Jump Trading
    XTX Markets
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Citadel Securities
    Headlands
    Jump Trading
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Citadel
    GoldenTree Asset Management
    Millennium Management
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Fenics Market Data
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Société Générale
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Fenics Market Data
    ICE Data Services
    Numerix
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Numerix
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Numerix
    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Adenza
    Bloomberg Professional Services
    Chatham Financial
    Derivative Path
    IBM Promontory
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year 
    Acadia
    Droit
    JWG Group
    LSEG Regulatory Reporting
    Novatus Advisory
    OpenGamma
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Bloomberg
    FTSE Russell
    MSCI
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Fenics Go
    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb
    Trad-X
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTTRA
    Quantile
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTTRA
    Quantile
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    ICE Clear Europe
    JSCC
    LCH
    Marex
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    CME Group
    LCH
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Eaton Partners
    Lazard
    PJT Park Hill
    Stone Mountain Capital
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year 
    Bloomberg
    NEX SEF
    Tradeweb Markets
    Tradition SEF
    Tullett Prebon
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year  
    Cassini
    Derivative Path
    Likezero
    Quantifi
    Transcend Street
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Bosonic
    Compass Financial Technologies
    Deberit
    FTSE Russell
    Marex
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    CME Group
    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    Parameter Climate
    TP ICAP

  • Law Firm Awards

    European Law Firm of the Year  
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year  
    A&O Shearman
    Ashurst
    Clifford Chance
    King & Wood Mallesons
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Mayer Brown
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    Borden Ladner Gervais
    McCarthy Tétrault
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
    Stikeman Elliott

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    CBOE Global Markets
    CME Group
    Eurex
    ICE
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    CME Group
    Eurex
    Euronext
    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
    HKEX
    JPX
    SGX Group
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    CME Group
    Nasdaq
    Nodal

  • Broker Awards

    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia  
    BGC Group
    TP ICAP
    Tradition
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    BGC Group
    TP ICAP
    Tradition

  • Other Awards

    Industry Association of the Year 
    FIA
    ISDA
    SIFMA
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    AscentAI
    First Derivative
    FIS
    ION
    ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting

