GlobalCapital presents the nominees in its 2025 Derivatives Awards

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the leading players from all areas of the international derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as our own independent research and consultation with the market, we are pleased to reveal the shortlists for our 2025 Global Derivatives Awards. The nominees are now invited to pitch to win their categories.

Key Dates:

Pitches begin: May 1

Deadline for pitching: June 27

Winners revealed: September 11 in London and September 24 in New York

The pitching process will be run by Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Pitch meetings will last between 30 and 45 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

When selecting this year’s winners, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and sustainability.

In addition to the categories listed below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, for Europe & Asia, and Globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Global Interdealer Broker of the Year and a Thought Leader in ESG. The winners will be based on an institution’s performance across other categories, and no specific pitches will be taken.

Please click here to download a PDF version of the shortlist.

To book your pitch, or for any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with the sales team

Shortlists