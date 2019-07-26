Funding scorecard: supranationals

world adobe 230x150

This week’s funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes towards the end of July

By Frank Jackman
26 Jul 2019
 Borrower
Amount raised 
Funding requirement 
Date 

ADB		64%$14.8bn$23bnJul 26

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.