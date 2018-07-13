CNCB woos lenders to $500m debut loan

China Construction Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Mizuho are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction, according to multiple bankers.The three year bullet facility is denominated in both US dollar and Hong Kong dollar. It is paying a margin of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.